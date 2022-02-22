Psyched: Psilocybin Therapy Effective After One Year, Cybin & Deepak Chopra, Enveric Psilocybin Cancer Study

Psilocybin received yet another confirmation of its beneficial effects in the treatment of major depressive disorder, this time, in the long term. A new Johns Hopkins review study found that the positive effects of just two sessions of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy can last for over one year in most patients with depression.

The movement for psychedelics-positive legislation keeps getting stronger. In Hawaii, a Senator committee approved a bill to study the benefits of psilocybin mushrooms.

Public companies in the psychedelics space also came up with substantial milestones. Field Trip (NASDAQ:FTRP) posted a 330% increase in year-over-year revenue for Q3, though the company still had over ten times as much net loss as it had revenue, showing the psychedelics space is still a growth sector years ahead of profitability. Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) placed more bets on conquering the hearts of retail investors, announcing a new partnership with famed new-age author Deepak Chopra. Meanwhile, Enveric (NASDAQ: ENVB) announced a new clinical trial that’ll look to apply a proprietary therapy using psilocybin for cancer-related distress.

A new review study by Johns Hopkins University researchers is shedding light on the long-term effects of psilocybin in the treatment of major depression.

In a new study, 58% of participants with major depressive disorder were in remission after one year of doing two sessions with psilocybin.

Psychedelics-focused biotech company Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) announced that it has formed a partnership with The Chopra Foundation, a not-for-profit founded by alternative medicine and new age author Deepak Chopra.

"The Foundation is working closely with Cybin to support education and awareness about its groundbreaking research to harness the potential of psychedelic therapies in mental health,” the organization stated in a press release.

In Hawaii, the Senate Health Committee approved a bill to set up a state working group to study the therapeutic benefits of psilocybin mushrooms, reported Marijuana Moment. The committee unanimously passed the proposal in a 5-0 vote.

The text of the measure says that “because the State has a shortage of mental health professionals, the State should actively consider novel, innovative, and safe solutions to treat its residents.”

Psychedelics company Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) reported its third fiscal quarter 2022 results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and provided a business update.

Patient services revenues totaled CA$1.4 million ($1.1 million) from its Toronto, New York, Santa Monica, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Fredericton, Seattle, San Diego and Amsterdam clinics, representing an increase of CA$1.04 million or 330% over the comparative quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $316,329 and an increase of $452,995 or 50% over the prior quarter.

Net loss amounted to roughly CA$15 million, driven primarily by total operating costs, compared to CA$8.3 million in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2021.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB), a neuroscience company developing psychedelics and cannabinoids into mental health medicines, announced a collaboration with the University of Calgary’s Hotchkiss Brain Institute.

The parties will work on a clinical trial of EVM-101, a treatment based on oral psilocybin, for cancer-related distress.

Researchers and advocates are seemingly poised to win the battle against the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) and its proposal to ban five psychedelic compounds, Marijuana Moment reported.

Nearly 600 people, including researchers and advocates, have written public comments upon DEA publishing the scheduling proposal in the Federal Register earlier this month.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (OTC:NMLSF) is a biotechnology company focused on psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders. The stock traded at around $.06 per share on Wednesday, up more than 50% from its closing price on Tuesday.

Why Did The Stock Move Up More Than 50%?

In this opinion piece, psychedelics investor James Hallifax leans heavily on sarcasm to point out why it's problematic that a patent has been granted for an "invention" that is currently illegal but has long been in existence.

Where the worlds of psychedelics and capitalism collide, few topics have been more heavily debated than that of patents.

Psychedelics company NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (OTC:NMDBF) signed an agreement with SRx Health Solutions to open a specialty mental health clinic in the Queensway Professional Medical Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

Ehave, Inc. (OTC:EHVVF), a healthcare company developing digital solutions in the medical cannabis and mental health sectors, reported that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KetaDASH, is offering in-home ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues. As reported by Green Market Report, the treatment will be available first in the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Sacramento Area.

