Hawaii: Senators Approve Task Force To Study Psilocybin Benefits Amid Shortage Of Medical Professionals

In Hawaii, the Senate Health Committee approved a bill to set up a state working group to study the therapeutic benefits of psilocybin mushrooms, reported Marijuana Moment. The committee unanimously passed the proposal in a 5-0 vote.

The text of the measure says that “because the State has a shortage of mental health professionals, the State should actively consider novel, innovative, and safe solutions to treat its residents.”

The legislature noted that studies conducted by recognized medical institutions indicate that psilocybin is safe, tolerable and effective in the treatment of a variety of mental health conditions, including addiction, depression, anxiety disorders, and “end-of-life psychological distress.”

Furthermore, the document explains that the FDA has determined that preliminary clinical evidence indicates that psilocybin may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapies for treatment-resistant depression.

The therapeutic psilocybin working group will be tasked with examining the medicinal and therapeutic effects of psilocybin and developing a long-term strategic plan to ensure the availability of “therapeutic psilocybin or psilocybin-based products that are safe, accessible, and affordable for adults 21 years of age and older.”

The group will be chaired by the Director of Health of Hawaii.

In addition, the Attorney General, legislators chairing committees in charge of reviewing health regulations, and medical professionals from the state will be part of the working group.

The legislation was referred to the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee. Meanwhile, the House companion version of the bill has yet to be scheduled for a hearing.

Photo by Ashleigh Shea on Unsplash.