DEA Raises Production Quota For Psychedelics Like MDMA, Psilocybin and DMT As Research Flourishes

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has increased its quota for the legal production of psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin (also known as magic mushrooms), MDMA and DMT for 2022.

This move by the DEA comes amid an increase of demand and interest within the scientific community to research the effectiveness of these psychedelic drugs in treatments for mental health disorders.

“The [aggregate production quotas] established today reflect DEA’s estimates of the medical, scientific, research, and industrial needs of the United States for 2022, as well as lawful export requirements and establishment and maintenance of reserve stocks,” the agency said. “DEA can adjust the established APQs if these needs change.”

According to Marijuana Moment, the DEA’s quota for psilocybin has grown from 30 grams to 8,000 grams, more than a 20,000% increase.

While we are still many years away from psychedelic drugs being used as mainstream treatments for mental disorders, this move by the DEA indicates that the agency recognizes the vast potential for developments in the medical psychedelic industry.

Just a few weeks ago, the DEA raised production levels for psychedelics, and on Thursday, the DEA announced it was raising the quotas yet again. Read the full announcement from the DEA here: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/12/02/2021-26227/established-aggregate-production-quotas-for-schedule-i-and-ii-controlled-substances-and-assessment/

Photo Courtesy of Unsplash