KetaDASH Announces Mobile Ketamine Treatments in San Francisco and Sacramento Area

Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF), a healthcare company developing digital solutions in the medical cannabis and mental health sectors, reported that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KetaDASH, is offering in-home ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues. As reported by Green Market Report, the treatment will be available first in the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Sacramento Area.

“I have over-seen over 600 successful ketamine treatments and have been amazed by the positive results,” said Jeffrey D. Kamlet, MD, chief medical officer of Ehave. “We are pleased to begin our U.S. rollout in Sacramento and San Francisco, with plans to scale our business in other cities over the coming months.”

Kamlet explained that KetaDASH treatments begin with a telehealth med screen. Meanwhile, the administration of Ketamine is performed by a team of nurses who will visit patients at a location of their convenience. “Post ketamine therapy will be available and is recommended,” Kamlet added. He also noted that this is a pioneering approach that differs from other ketamine telehealth models that mail prescriptions and do not provide in-person support or guidance during the psychedelic experience.

The cost of a two-hour ketamine treatment with psychotherapy is $899, while one-hour ketamine treatment with the assistance of a nurse is $599.

“For patients with mental health disorders, the need for more effective treatment options is greater now than it ever has been in the past. When used at sub-anesthetic doses, ketamine has proven effective in treating many psychiatric disorders,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave. “Through our KetaDASH mobile clinics, patients will benefit from receiving ketamine therapy in the privacy and comfort of their own homes. The KetaDASH platform will utilize proprietary software developed by Ehave which will allow patients and their associated nurses to view detailed reports on the ketamine therapy’s progress.”

