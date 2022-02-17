QQQ
Psilocybin For Cancer Related Distress: Enveric To Launch Clinical Trial In Partnership With University of Calgary

byNatan Ponieman
February 17, 2022 3:52 pm
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) a neuroscience company developing psychedelics and cannabinoids into mental health medicines, announced a collaboration with the University of Calgary’s Hotchkiss Brain Institute.

The parties will work on a clinical trial of EVM-101, a treatment based on oral psilocybin, for cancer-related distress.

Related: Magic Mushroom's Active Compound Could Relieve Depression For Up To One Year, New Study Finds 

According to a 2018 study, approximately 50% of cancer patients report clinical levels of psychological distress such as feelings of depressed mood, anxiety, demoralization, stress-induced clinical manifestations and reduced quality of life. 

One of the goals of the trial is to identify which symptoms in cancer-related distress best respond to psychedelic-associated therapy. 

Patient enrollment for the trial is expected to begin late in 2022 or in early 2023, according to Enveric, as the parties still need to send a regulatory submission to Health Canada to receive approval for the study.

While the trial will use psilocybin, a compound found in nature, the study design will employ proprietary psychiatry and psychotherapy-focused treatments for cancer patients with CRD.

