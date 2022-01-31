Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Charlotte's Web, Zoned Properties, Papa & Barkley, NCS Analytics, Trait Biosciences

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Papa & Barkley Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Cannabis wellness company Papa & Barkley confirmed that Guy Rocourt has been appointed president & CEO effective February 1st, 2022.

Rocourt has served as Papa & Barkley's co-founder and chief product officer since 2015. In this new role, Rocourt will lead the company's expansion into additional THC markets in California and beyond.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

"I've dedicated my career to unlocking the power of cannabis and developing products that improve people's lives," Rocourt stated. "I look forward to leading Papa & Barkley as we focus more on THC markets in California and other states and bring new customers into our fold. It's a privilege to work with such a solid team of changemakers, and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

In addition to appointing Rocourt as CEO, Papa & Barkley also added J. Roy Pottle to its board of directors. Pottle serves as chairman & chief executive officer of the critical-messaging company, American Messaging Services, LLC and as a senior advisor to Granite Point Capital, LP – an early investor in Papa & Barkley. He is a board member of LPF Holdco, LLC d/b/a Loudpack, a California cannabis company.

Charlotte’s Web Names Jade Proudman Global Brand Ambassador

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB CWBHF named Jade Proudman, the CEO of Savage Cabbage, one of the oldest and most trusted CBD companies in the UK, as a global brand ambassador for Charlotte’s Web.

Proudman is known as one of the UK’s leading CBD advocates, serving an established customer base of over 9,000 wellness seekers in over 44 countries around the world, recently expanding further within Europe. She credits Charlotte’s Web with “saving her life” and has been helping others access the benefits of cannabinoid therapy through her work ever since.

Savage Cabbage is a member of EIHA (European Industrial Hemp Association) and has been the official UK distributor of world-famous Charlotte’s Web hemp CBD oil since 2016.

"For over six years, Jade has relentlessly focused on helping consumers in the UK and across Europe access the power of Charlotte's Web. She has been a sister in this focus, and I can think of no better person to support our brands around the world than Jade," Charlotte's Web CEO, Jacques Tortoroli stated. "We are delighted to have Jade Proudman as the face of the brand in the UK and Europe while she continues her work united with the mission of the Stanley Brothers; providing access to cannabinoid therapy for all that need it."

Zoned Properties Appoints Jody Kane To Board of Directors

Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY announced on Thursday the appointment of Jody Kane to its board of directors.

Kane is co-founder and managing partner of Diamond Bridge Capital, an investment firm, where he manages a portfolio of public and private investments primarily focused on the small-cap sector. He also serves as an advisor at Harbor Access, LLC, a U.S. and Canadian-based investor relations firm. He was one of the first investors in Grow Generation Corp. GRWG and served on its board of directors from May 2014 to January 2018.

“We continue to add strong and experienced executives to our leadership team at Zoned Properties. Our expanding team brings specific skill sets and qualifications that we believe will greatly contribute to the Company’s mission and vision,” Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties stated. “The addition of Jody Kane to our Board of Directors brings a wealth of experience in capital markets, real estate investing, and the cannabis sector. I am very honored to have Mr. Kane on our team.”

NCS Analytics Taps Michael McDermott As Chief Revenue Officer

Cannabis-focused analytics company NCS Analytics revealed Thursday it has hired Michael McDermott to its executive leadership team as the chief revenue officer.

McDermott brings 30 years of experience in the technology sector. Reporting to chief executive officer Adam Crabtree, McDermott will lead enterprise-wide business development activities and oversee the corporate go-to-market strategy to drive organic growth for the organization. Prior to joining NCS Analytics, McDermott led strategy and business development at Allari, Inc. a leading global Oracle ORCL and Darktrace (LON: DARK) consulting partner.

"Michael's leadership skills, technology experience and significant business development expertise are the right addition to our leadership team," Crabtree stated. "He will help to refine and execute our business strategy, accelerate growth and enhance our position as a leader in the market."

Trait Biosciences' Chief Executive Peter McDonough Announces Retirement; Dr. Hanny Kanafani Promoted to President, COO

Cannabinoid biotechnology research organization Trait Biosciences Inc. announced Thursday that CEO Peter J. McDonough will retire in February 2022. McDonough will continue to serve on Trait's advisory board as a retained consultant following his retirement. The company also announced that Dr. Hanny Kanafani will be promoted to the newly created roles of president and chief operating officer, effective February 1.

McDonough was appointed CEO shortly after being recruited to the Trait Biosciences board of directors in 2018. Prior to joining Trait, he served as North American president and chief marketing & innovation officer at Diageo following earlier senior leadership roles at Procter & Gamble PG and Gillette. Under his leadership, Trait successfully completed a CA$31 Million Series A Financing in the Spring of 2021 led by British American Tobacco's new ventures group (BTV) and Gotham Green Partners.

Dr. Kanafani joined Trait in October 2021 as vice president, bringing more than 30 years experience in technology and product development after earning a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Food Sciences from the University of Illinois. Kanafani has worked in leadership roles in research and development across the packaged foods, beverages and ingredient-systems industries with companies including Herbalife HLF, PepsiCo PEP, MeadJohnson, and Pillsbury.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash