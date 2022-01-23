QQQ
Sha'Carri Richardson Documentary To Premiere At Sundance Film Festival

byEl Planteo
January 23, 2022 11:28 am
By Franca Quarneti, Via El Planteo.

Sha'Carri Richardson, the talented American athlete who was on everyone's screens after being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for having smoked marijuana, shared on her social networks the trailer of a documentary in which she is the protagonist.

Last year, the 21-year-old Texan was forced to withdraw from the competition because she tested positive for cannabis, sparking controversy around strict international sports regulations regarding the cannabis plant.

Now the documentary Sub Eleven Seconds, directed by Bafic and executive produced by the late Virgil Abloh, intimately tells the story of Sha'Carri and her Olympian quest.

As reported by Dazed, the documentary is nominated for the "Best Short Film" category and will premiere at the virtual edition of the 2022 Sundance Festival.

"Time is my blessing and my curse," says Richardson in the trailer. “On the track, I have been lucky to run fast. Off the track, the time has cheated me. You don't know when someone or something is going to be taken away from you."

Watch the trailer for Sub Eleven Seconds, the documentary about Sha’Carri Richardson here.

