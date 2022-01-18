Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Delic Holdings, Ayr Wellness, High Tide

Delic Holdings Announces Grand Opening Of Salt Lake City Clinic

Delic Holdings Corp (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) (FRA:6X0) said Tuesday that its subsidiary, Ketamine Wellness Centers, has expanded its operations into Utah with the opening of its Salt Lake City location.

Acquired by Delic in September, KWC currently operates 11 ketamine infusion treatment clinics across nine states, delivering more than 61,000 treatments to date.

Located in the suburb of Taylorsville at 6087 South Redwood Road, Suite B, KWC Salt Lake City is the first of Delic's clinics in Utah.

The new clinic features seven treatment rooms and will create ten new jobs, with four filled at the outset and an additional six with a full patient schedule.

"Utah currently experiences one of the highest rates of mental health concerns in the country with lower access to care, and KWC aims to serve this new community of patients struggling with treatment-resistant conditions," said Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and chief operating officer for Delic.

"We are thrilled to be opening the first KWC clinic in Utah and building on our promise to make these vital treatments more accessible by expanding our network into underserved communities where they are most needed," Matt Stang, co-founder and CEO of Delic said.

Ayr Wellness Opens 44th Florida Store

Vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator Ayr Wellness (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) announced the opening of its newest dispensary in Pinellas Park, Florida.

The new dispensary has 2,700 square feet of retail space, representing the 44th store the company launched in the Sunshine State.

The store, with six points of sale, will feature Ayr's leading portfolio of premium offerings, including Origyn Extracts, Secret Orchard Sun Gems and fruit-forward vapes, Big Pete's Cookies and a selection of high-quality flower, including whole flower and pre-rolls.

"With 44 stores now open, at least 21 additional stores expected in prime locations in 2022, and significant improvements to our cultivation and production operations driving increased quality and volume, Florida promises to be a significant driver to growth and shareholder value in quarters and years to come," Jon Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr Wellness said.

Ayr acquired Florida-based Liberty Health Sciences in February 2021, which included 31 dispensaries across the state. Since then, the company has opened 13 additional locations – bringing the current total to 44 stores.

High Tide Opens Canna Cabana Store In Regina, Saskatchewan, Plans To Open Two More

Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) announced recently that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 155 Albert Street North in Regina, Saskatchewan, has kicked off sales of recreational cannabis.

The newest opening represents the company's 107th branded retail location across the country and 7th in Saskatchewan that sells recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories.

In addition, it will be the third Canna Cabana to open in Regina, Saskatchewan's capital and second-largest city.

Located on Albert Street, the new retail location is one block south of the Northgate Mall and is easily accessible from several nearby residential communities.

Raj Grover, president and CEO, said that the company plans to open two additional stores in Regina in the coming weeks.

"Combined, this growth will make Canna Cabana one of the largest cannabis retailers in the city and allow us to bring our innovative discount club concept to many more Reginans," Grover added. "Our revamped Cabana Club loyalty program has been well-received by our customers, and I'm very encouraged by the results that I have seen so far."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash