High Tide Opens 107th Marijuana Store In Canada With New Canna Cabana Location In Regina

The retail-focused marijuana company High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) announced Friday that its Canna Cabana store in Regina, Saskatchewan has begun selling recreational cannabis products. The store is located at 155 Albert Street North, which is a major north-south thoroughfare and commercial corridor in Regina, Saskatchewan’s capital and second-largest city.

This opening represents High Tide’s 107th branded retail location across Canada and 7th in Saskatchewan to sell adult-use cannabis products and accessories.

“The Government of Saskatchewan has made the province one of the most attractive for private-sector cannabis retailers, and as a result of their business friendly orientation we will continue to invest in the province,” Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide stated. “Despite some delays with the building permit approvals process related to the pandemic, I look forward to announcing two additional Regina store openings in the coming weeks. Combined, this growth will make Canna Cabana one of the largest cannabis retailers in the city, and allow us to bring our innovative discount club concept to many more Reginans."

In addition, High Tide also revealed it is scheduled to release its financial and operational results for the quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, after financial markets close on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Price Action

High Tide shares traded 0.22% higher at $4.51 during Friday’s pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of High Tide