Dry January Got You Down? Cannabis To The Rescue With Tokes, Yummy Gummies And More

After the hustle and bustle of the holidays, many people are looking to curtail their consumption of alcohol and are therefore partaking in Dry January.

Who Thought Of Laying Off Booze For A Month? Dry January began in 2012 as an initiative by Alcohol Change UK, to “ditch the hangover, reduce the waistline and save some serious money by giving up alcohol for 31 days.” Since then, millions around the world have risen to the challenge, with more Americans getting involved each year.

Doubtless, 2021 was stressful — from the Jan. 6 insurrection to the Thanksgiving Day appearance of omicron and everything in between. Many people are coping with alcohol. According to a Rand Corporation study, alcohol consumption already surged by 14% during the pandemic in 2020, and it continued upward from there.

Another FAQ: Do I just simply stop altogether? Yes, that's the idea, although some people are of the opinion that it's easier to curtail one habit when you replace it with another enjoyable activity. The cannabis industry has some suggestions on how to do that.

One of the easier swap-outs would be a viable replacement for beer, now that all manner of THC drinks and CBD-infused beverages are coming available. Heineken's (OTC:HEINY) Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops and Two Roots Brewing have five styles of non-alcoholic beer, each with 5 milligrams of THC per can. Then there’s the IPA-inspired and celebrity-backed Cann, which is marketed as a “microdosed social tonic” that provides the buzz without the hangover.

If mixed drinks are what you’ll miss this month, you might try MXXN (pronounced "moon"), the spirits industry’s first 1:1 non-alcoholic replacement for gin, tequila and bourbon. Formulated with the help of mixologists, MXXN is designed to be just the right replacement for making non-alcoholic cocktails.

And if you want to keep it simple, there are CBD gummies, chocolates and myriad edibles that are also practical alternatives to kick off 2022 on a healthy note.

To mention one of the many edibles producers, CV Sciences (OTCQB: CVSI) recently launched a new line of PlusCBD Reserve Collection Drops and Gummies – a specially curated blend of full-spectrum cannabinoids that celebrates CV Sciences’ first batch of CBD oil.

There there’s TribeTokes, a women-run cannabis and skincare brand that is also serving up healthy, high-quality CBD for Dry January.

To help consumers give up their favorite alcoholic drinks, Tribe Tokes is recommending people look at its collection of CBD Vapes, Delta-8 vapes, gummies and tinctures.

Words of Encouragement: “If you’re partaking in Dry January this year and finding that going a month without a drink in hand sounds like a tough feat to follow, you’re not in this alone,”Christie Corvo, Tribe Tokes’ account supervisor told Benzinga. “Luckily, we're here to offer a safe, clean, and healthier alternative to get you through the woes of skipping out on happy hour and 'wine down' Wednesday.”

Photo: Jason Leung on Unsplash