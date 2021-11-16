Celebrity-Backed Cannabis Beverage Brand 'Cann' Reaches Massachusetts

California-based cannabis-infused beverage company Cann announced the availability of its cult-favorite microdosed THC social tonics in dispensaries across Massachusetts. This expansion announcement comes on the heels of an eventful year of growth for the brand that included 300% sales growth; expansion into two new states; and three new product lines, including 5mg dosed Hi Boys of Cann's signature flavors, Roadies for on-the-go consumption, and Mate infused drinks for a naturally caffeinated social high.

"Luke and I experienced the strong Massachusetts drinking culture first hand when we both lived in Boston," Jake Bullock, co-founder of Cann said. "We know that alcohol is one of the worst things we do to our bodies, but we also know that we are not going to stop socializing or holding a cold beverage in our hands. Cann's microdosed social tonics deliver both with no hangover the next day."

Cann's social tonics are available in Massachusetts in four flavors: Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary, Blood Orange Cardamom and Cranberry Sage, which features locally sourced cranberry juice from Massachusetts, and are sold in six-packs of 8-ounce cans and four-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Priced at $24 per six-pack, Massachusetts' consumers can identify their nearest participating dispensary through Cann's website, or look for them in-store at Apothca, Ascend, Sanctuary, Cookies & RISE.

As the fastest-growing THC beverage on the market to date and the #1 selling THC beverage in California, Cann has committed to delivering high-quality, better-for-you beverage alternatives to alcohol. Each of Cann's products includes 2mg of THC and 4mg of CBD, designed to deliver a light, uplifting social buzz, without the hangover and with fewer calories than a glass of wine or can of hard seltzer

Cann's is also famous for its growing list of celebrity investors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, Baron Davis, Tove Lo, Casey Neistat and Bre-Z, who recognize the power of a better-for-you, alcohol alternative that still delivers a social buzz.

