EXCLUSIVE: CV Sciences Launches New Product Line Featuring Full Range Of Phytocannabinoids

byJavier Hasse
October 15, 2021 12:18 pm
CV Sciences Inc (OTC:CVSI) is launching a new line of PlusCBD Reserve Collection Drops and Gummies on Friday morning, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

The Reserve Collection provides a full range of phytocannabinoids including CBD and THC for a more complete balance of beneficial phytocannabinoid effects.

Why It's Important: The PlusCBD Reserve Collection is a specially curated blend of full spectrum cannabinoids that celebrates CV Sciences’ very first batch of PlusCBD oil. Rich and bold, the PlusCBD Reserve Collection Drops and Gummies elicit feelings of calm and relief when intense support is needed. 

Each PlusCBD Reserve Collection Gummy contains 25 mg of CBD and 2.5 mg of THC for a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC for a more complete balance of beneficial phytocannabinoid effects. Available in Sour Watermelon and Peach, PlusCBD Reserve Collection Gummies are designed to support endocannabinoid system tone, maintain balance, and ensure relaxation. 

The PlusCBD Reserve Collection Drops, available in Lemon Ginger and Dark Chocolate Mint, offer the widest blend of benefits from a phytocannabinoid supplement. The Drops are available in two 1 fl oz varieties that provide a 10:1 or 20:1 ratio of CBD to THC. Additionally, the 20:1 variety is available in Lemon Ginger at 1.84 fl oz.

