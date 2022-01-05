QQQ
-3.40
399.87
-0.86%
BTC/USD
+ 603.23
46435.24
+ 1.32%
DIA
+ 0.66
367.21
+ 0.18%
SPY
-1.14
478.69
-0.24%
TLT
-0.44
144.14
-0.31%
GLD
+ 0.84
168.73
+ 0.5%

El Blunto Cannabis Products Now Available In Arizona Via Deal With Trulieve

byJelena Martinovic
January 5, 2022 10:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
El Blunto Cannabis Products Now Available In Arizona Via Deal With Trulieve

El Blunto, California's top blunt producer, announced its expansion Wednesday into the Arizona market through a partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF).

El Blunto products will be available at all 17 Trulieve-affiliated Harvest retail locations in Arizona, including stores in Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson, during a two-week exclusive arrangement, beginning on Friday, Jan. 7.

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, said the company is "excited to expand our product portfolio with the addition of El Blunto in the Arizona market."

Available in over 400 dispensaries across the Golden State and now Arizona via the Trulieve partnership, El Blunto produces cannabis pre-rolls.

Their signature product, The World's Finest Cannabis Cigar, is a tobacco-free blunt that features 1.75 grams of top-shelf, high-testing cannabis.

"At El Blunto, we pride ourselves in creating products for the cannabis connoisseur. We are beyond excited to expand our brand's accessibility and footprint on a national level. We made a conscious decision to kick off our national expansion in Arizona with Trulieve," said Q. Ladraa, CEO of Albert Einstone, El Blunto's parent company. "Trulieve takes a meticulous approach to brand development and customer satisfaction, and we deeply identify with their ethos."

More recent news from Trulieve:

TCNNF Price Action

Trulieve's shares traded 1.38% higher at $25.06 per share at the time of writing on Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of El Blunto

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Trulieve Ramps Up Operations In Arizona Via Acquisition Of Tucson-Based PurpleMed Healing Center

Trulieve Ramps Up Operations In Arizona Via Acquisition Of Tucson-Based PurpleMed Healing Center

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced Tuesday that it's acquiring PurpleMed Healing Center in Tucson, Arizona. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve Continues Store Opening Streak In Florida, Gage Growth Opens Second Kalamazoo Shop

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve Continues Store Opening Streak In Florida, Gage Growth Opens Second Kalamazoo Shop

Trulieve Expands In Florida With New Retail Location In Port Richey Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has opened yet another store in Florida, just in time for the holidays. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf To Launch Four Shops In Florida, Trulieve, Lume & C3 Industries Open Stores

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf To Launch Four Shops In Florida, Trulieve, Lume & C3 Industries Open Stores

Michigan's Lume Opens Cannabis Dispensary In Monroe, Plans To Reach 100 By 2024 Michigan's Lume Cannabis Co. opened its 28th store on Friday in Monroe. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Columbia Care, High Tide, Ayr Wellness, Green Dragon

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Columbia Care, High Tide, Ayr Wellness, Green Dragon

Trulieve Opens First Store In West Virginia Cannabis multi-state operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has debuted its first store in West Virginia last week. read more