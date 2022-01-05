El Blunto Cannabis Products Now Available In Arizona Via Deal With Trulieve
El Blunto, California's top blunt producer, announced its expansion Wednesday into the Arizona market through a partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF).
El Blunto products will be available at all 17 Trulieve-affiliated Harvest retail locations in Arizona, including stores in Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson, during a two-week exclusive arrangement, beginning on Friday, Jan. 7.
Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, said the company is "excited to expand our product portfolio with the addition of El Blunto in the Arizona market."
Available in over 400 dispensaries across the Golden State and now Arizona via the Trulieve partnership, El Blunto produces cannabis pre-rolls.
Their signature product, The World's Finest Cannabis Cigar, is a tobacco-free blunt that features 1.75 grams of top-shelf, high-testing cannabis.
"At El Blunto, we pride ourselves in creating products for the cannabis connoisseur. We are beyond excited to expand our brand's accessibility and footprint on a national level. We made a conscious decision to kick off our national expansion in Arizona with Trulieve," said Q. Ladraa, CEO of Albert Einstone, El Blunto's parent company. "Trulieve takes a meticulous approach to brand development and customer satisfaction, and we deeply identify with their ethos."
TCNNF Price Action
Trulieve's shares traded 1.38% higher at $25.06 per share at the time of writing on Wednesday morning.
Photo: Courtesy of El Blunto
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.