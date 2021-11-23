QQQ
Trulieve Debuts New TruTonic Drink Powder, Opens Third Cannabis Dispensary In Bradenton

byJelena Martinovic
November 23, 2021 12:29 pm
Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced the launch of TruTonic, its brand-new drink powder​​​​​.

TruTonic comes in a conveniently pre-dosed 5mg package and offers a fast-acting, long-lasting alternative to smoking or vaporizing cannabis. It combines tropical flavors, fast-acting relief and mild carbonation.

Using exclusive TruNano technology, TruTonic is added to water and when mixed will dissolve and fizz to create a seltzer-like beverage.

"At Trulieve, we're dedicated to meeting and exceeding patients' needs at every end of the cannabis experience spectrum. TruTonic delivers the reliable and rapid-onset experience many patients are looking for with a fat-free, sugar-free, and low-calorie edible," Valda Coryat, Trulieve's chief marketing officer said.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 23, the new product will be available at the company's retail locations across the Sunshine State in Black Cherry and Florida Orange flavors. Each unit contains ten pre-packaged 5mg THC doses.

Trulieve Opens Third Store In Bradenton

Separately, the Tallahassee-based company announced the opening of a new medical marijuana dispensary in Florida, its 109th in the state.

The new shop will begin selling cannabis at 6722 14th St. W. in Bradenton on Wednesday, Nov. 24. In addition, it's the company's third retail location in Bradenton.

On opening day, all registered patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the Bradenton dispensary.

More recent news from Trulieve:

TCNNF Price Action

Tilray's shares traded 0.07% lower at $27.38 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Beliaikin from Pexels

