Being Cool With Menopause: Two Women And Their Cannabis-Infused Approach To Aging Well

Lilach Mazor Power, cannabis CEO and brand builder, has always enjoyed the entrepreneurial challenge of building something new. Now, nearly a decade after securing one of Arizona’s original licenses, she’s carving out a new market niche by tackling a subject most don’t want to talk about.

Lilach and her partner Stef Swiergol just launched Revelry, a women-focused brand with a cannabis twist. Currently available in Arizona, the wellness collection brings a plant-based approach to two underserved healthcare conditions, perimenopause and menopause, and features THC-infused day and night capsules, as well as CBD-infused intimacy oil.

Despite being an overlooked subject, 6,000 women enter menopause every day in the U.S. with 75% of them experience hot flashes, night sweats and other lifestyle-inhibiting symptoms. In fact, a recent analysis published on Medical News Today looked into these symptoms and revealed that “sleep disruption tends to increase as people age,” affecting:

Roughly 16 to 42% of people premenopause.

Around 39 to 47% of people perimenopause.

Approximately 35 to 60% of people postmenopause.

More research has urged companies to turn their attention to women’s health issues. Recent analysis estimates the global femtech solutions industry could surge from $648 million in sales in 2020 to $1.15 billion by 2025.

Creating A Movement

Lilach is also the founder of Giving Tree Dispensary which achieved Inc. 5000 recognition in 2021. This venture was the one that sparked the idea of creating Revelry, after years watching women “desperately looking for solutions for the symptoms of menopause and how many of them found relief with cannabis.”

Seeking to take the guesswork out of cannabis dosing for women and other menstruating beings, Lilach and Stef created a product line tailored to their unique needs.

“I'm hoping we're going to create a movement that continues to evolve the dialogue around cannabis. We want women to know what's coming, to feel comfortable talking about it and to make it through perimenopause and menopause with ease,” Lilach says, pointing out Revelry comes to fill this gap in society and the market.

“Until recently, I have not seen real, honest, and mature depictions of menopause in our culture and think this product has the potential to change that,” she voices.

And Stef adds, “Women have lots of options when it comes to treating menopause symptoms, but the offering of credible, reliable, plant-based solutions is slim to none. We believe that the therapeutic attributes of cannabis can help women safely navigate their symptoms.”

People don't like to talk about aging, it’s a matter of overcoming stigma, the duo concludes.

“Women's worth in our society is defined by their ability to raise children, and menopause marks the end of that. We want to reframe what womanhood is and celebrate it,” Lilach ends.

