Pop Star Tove Lo Says Cannabis Is 'A Great Idea Sparker' After Launching 'Flirty, Sexy, Delicious, Weird' Weed Drink

Swedish pop star Tove Lo has partnered with Cann, the celebrity-backed maker of cannabis-infused drinks, to launch a caffeinated cannabis beverage made with yerba mate, a popular plant stemming from the southern cone of Latin America.

Dubbed Passion Peach Mate, the product is a result of a collaboration between the musician and Cann investor, Tove Lo, Cann, Sweet Flower and Airfield Supply Co. It was inspired by the popularity of vodka and yerba mate beverages in the Berlin club scene and features a sweet peach taste with an uplifting, energetic buzz, courtesy of both the yerba mate and the small dose of THC.

“It was a really fun creative process where me and my creative director Charlie would meet with Cann’s creative team and talk favorite fruits, level of high and what we could make visually that was in line with the brand but also bizarre and distinctly me,” Tove shared during an exclusive interview, as she went into the genesis of the new drink.

For her, the perfect product needed to use fruits that “you can make playful and sexy.” For obvious reasons, peach and passion fruit were among the top contenders and ultimate winners.

But, she revealed, it was the Cann team that brought up the idea of adding mate to the mix. “I thought was a great new twist to the usual cannabis products out there. The drink and the whole campaign is supposed to feel the way we are; flirty, sexy, delicious and weird. I think we did that.”

‘In Good Times And Bad’

Cannabis has been a part of Tove’s life for a very long time, “in good times and bad.”

In Sweden, though, her access and options were limited. That changed when she moved to California, where cannabis is legal and readily available across the state.

Surprised by the “range and quality in products,” Tove found the ideal intake method for her.

“I don’t smoke as much anymore since my voice is more sensitive to it after vocal chord surgery. That’s why I love Cann cause I can get high without hurting my voice,” she explained.

Prompted about cannabis beverages as an option for to alcohol, Tove was unhesitant. Cannabis: Hands down.

“I get no hangover, I don’t lose control as easily and it just works better for me personally. Not everyone has that experience but I do,” she said.

‘A Fun Addition In The Right Moment’

Although a long-time cannabis lover, Tove is also a conscious consumer.

“[Cannabis] is a great idea sparker and works really well for coming up with visual ideas, beats, or TikToks actually. But I don’t like to be high while recording or preforming. So it’s a fun addition in the right moment but not necessary for me to be creative,” she explained.

And her consciousness goes beyond her own use of cannabis. For Tove, the history of the plant is fraught with injustice.

“I feel cannabis should be legal and even with it not being legal, personal use or possession is not something to go to jail for,” she said.

“From what I’ve now learned since living in the States, African Americans have been targeted and put in jail for non violent crimes involving cannabis, that is now becoming legal in various places. I think releasing those people and forgiving their cannabis related crimes is the right thing to do. Something the cannabis industry could do is help support legislatures that aim to get people convicted of cannabis related crimes out of prison and invest in those peoples lives and help them get back on track.”

Ending on a more upbeat note, Tove reflected about her ideal joint.

“She will probably be upset with me for saying this but I’m gonna say my mom. She’s an amazing therapist but has never smoked weed and I would just love to share that experience with her. I think we could get real deep and go back into her past and her youth,” she concluded.

Lee en español: Estrella Sueca Tove Lo Lanza Bebida de Cannabis y Yerba Mate y nos Cuenta Todo al Respecto

This article was originally published on Forbes and appears here with permission.