Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MediPharm Labs, Kannaway, Affinor Growers, The Weldon Project

MediPharm Labs Announces Board Shake-Up

CBD-focused pharmaceutical company MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) announced changes to its board of directors Tuesday.

The company, based in Barrie, Ontario, revealed that Pat McCutcheon, Warren Everitt and Keith Strachan have resigned from the board.

The move represents the next step in MediPharm's transformation to an operating pharmaceutical cannabis manufacturing company, maturing beyond the founder-lead phase of the business.

"I would like to thank Pat, Warren, and Keith for their vision and execution as founders of MediPharm Labs," Chris Taves, the board's chairman said. "Accomplishments like the first non-cultivation processing license in Canada, a fully functional GMP facility in Australia, and the only domestic GMP license in North America for the extraction of natural cannabinoids, could not have been achieved without the vision and foresight of these leaders."

With MediPharm Labs' strong cash position, the board will oversee the company's execution of its global pharmaceutical cannabinoid strategy.

The company's board now currently has six members, including:

Chris Taves, Chairman

Bryan Howcroft, CEO

Chris Halyk

Shelley Martin

Miriam McDonald

Dr. Paul Tam

Medical Marijuana’s Kannaway Hires José Miguel Gutiérrez Vázquez

Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) announced Monday that its subsidiary Kannaway has tapped José Miguel Gutiérrez Vázquez to serve as sales director of its Mexico operations.

c brings over 15 years of experience in marketing, advertising, and sales as well as extensive knowledge in nutrition and wellness, having spent the past decade forming partnerships, launching new products, executing advertising campaigns, designing loyalty programs and doing market research in Mexico.

"I feel confident that Miguel will be another great addition because of his extensive experience and well-established relationships in Mexico," said Blake Schroeder, Kannaway's CEO. "Our family of companies has been a pioneer in cannabidiol (CBD) sales in Mexico for many years as we were the first to secure legal import permits in Mexico in 2016."

Vázquez's appointment came on the heels of Peter Dale's promotion to Kannaway's global chief sales officer.

Seasoned Expert Patrick Carey Joins Affinor Growers' Advisory Board

Affinor Growers Inc. (CSE:AFI) (OTCQB:RSSFF) revealed Tuesday that Patrick Carey will join the company's advisory board to assist with its business execution and 5-year growth plan in Canada and internationally.

Pat Carey, a third-generation leader of Wallace & Carey, Canada's independent distributor, officially took on the role of CEO in 2018.

"Having Mr. Carey on our advisory team completes the people puzzle required to fulfill our vertical farming quest and drive the Affinor growth plan," Nick Brusatore, the company's CEO said. "It's an honor and a privilege to work with Patrick. I truly believe Affinorians are headed for agriculture technology leadership and sustainable success."

The Weldon Project Significantly Bolsters Boards

The Weldon Project has selected an all-star list of individuals to join its advisory board and board of directors.

The new additions will be key in actualizing founder Weldon Angelos' vision of ending federal prohibition of cannabis and achieving criminal justice reform for those unfairly convicted of nonviolent cannabis-related offenses, the Los Angeles company disclosed on Friday.

Kyle Kazan, CEO of Glasshouse Brands, will join The Weldon Project's board of directors.

As a retired law enforcement officer in LA, Kazan said he witnessed the unequal, unfair and unjustifiable War on Drugs firsthand.

"It was my profound disagreement with those policies, and the experience of participating in them, that led me to become an advocate of ending the War on Drugs and releasing and expunging the records of nonviolent drug offenders many years ago," Kazan said. "I'm convinced that The Weldon Project will be a tool in unlocking thousands of jail cells and restarting people's lives."

Kazan joins Brandon Bolton of GC Solutions and Jason Beck, founder of Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce, on the Weldon Project board of directors.

The Weldon Project's board of advisors also welcomed six new members, including:

Brendon Robinson, founder of 420NJEvents, cannabis consultant and entrepreneur.

of cannabis consultant and entrepreneur. Stanley Okoro, a co-founder of 420NJEvents and a fellow survivor of the War on Drugs.

a and a fellow survivor of the War on Drugs. Brady Cobb, founder and former CEO of Bluma Wellness, Inc. (CSE:BWEL) (OTCQX:BMWLF) and One Plant Florida, which was recently acquired by Cresco Labs, Inc. (OTCQX:CRLBF) for $213 million in an all-stock transaction. Cobb is also a medical cannabis pioneer who uses his legal background to address cannabis policy reform.

(CSE:BWEL) (OTCQX:BMWLF) which was recently acquired by (OTCQX:CRLBF) for $213 million in an all-stock transaction. Cobb is also a medical cannabis pioneer who uses his legal background to address cannabis policy reform. Keone Kela, the pitcher for the San Diego Padres .

the pitcher for the . Al Harrington, who played 16 seasons with the NBA and is CEO of cannabis company Viola Brands.

who played 16 seasons with the NBA and is Tawnie Scarborough, director of business development at Conception Nurseries who has two decades of cannabis experience and was on the frontlines of legalization in California.

The new advisory board members join existing advisors Heidi Minx, a passionate activist and director of marketing for Conception Nurseries and Stormy Simon, former CEO of High Times.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash