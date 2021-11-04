Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TXOG, Auxly, Medical Marijuana, MJ Holdings, Veritas Fine Cannabis

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Taps Aaron Trahan As Head Of Customer Operations

On Wednesday, Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation announced that it has hired Aaron Trahan as head of customer operations.

Trahan has nearly two decades of retail marketing, merchandising, and demand generation experience, joining TXOG from Headset, a leading provider of cannabis consumer trend data based in Seattle, where he served as the vice president of strategic development.

In addition, he spent 14 years at Conn's HomePlus, serving in multiple retail leadership roles.

In his new role, Trahan will be responsible for optimizing the TXOG patient experience, including managing the distribution of the company's high-quality medical cannabis products through its extensive fleet of delivery vehicles and statewide pick-up locations.

"After many years in the national cannabis industry, I recognize Texas' extreme potential and the value of homegrown providers," Trahan said.

Auxly Cannabis Group Appoints Murray McGowan To Board Of Directors, Audit Committee

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC:CBWTF) said Tuesday that it has appointed Murray McGowan, chief strategy and development officer for Imperial, to its board of directors.

The new appointment is part of the strategic partnership with Imperial Brands PLC.

McGowan joins the board of the Toronto-based company as Imperial's director designee, replacing previous Imperial nominee Conrad Tate.

Tate left Imperial but, at the request of Auxly, has agreed to remain on the company's board as an independent director and will also continue to serve on its audit committee and compensation committee.

McGowan, who has a solid background in strategy, has also been appointed to Auxly's audit committee.

"Auxly is quickly becoming a leader in the Canadian cannabis market, and I am delighted to be joining its Board of Directors at such an exciting time," McGowan said. "I look forward to contributing to Auxly's future growth and success."

Medical Marijuana's Kannaway Promotes Peter Dale To Global Chief Sales Officer

Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) announced Monday that its subsidiary Kannaway has promoted its Japan Division General Manager Peter Dale to global chief sales officer.

At his new position, Dale, who has 30 years of strategic leadership experience, will oversee the company's global sales and business development teams, processes and strategies.

"​​Peter has been instrumental in the growth with our entrepreneur leaders in Japan and throughout Asia, and we believe that he is capable of successfully leading our sales operations globally," Blake Schroeder, Kannaway's CEO

said. "His dedication to our mission and vision is inspiring, and I hope that he can share his passion with even more people than ever before in his new role."

MJ Holdings' Board Appoints Roger Bloss CEO From Interim CEO

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MJNE) recently announced that its board of directors has appointed Roger Bloss to serve as its new CEO. Bloss has served in the position of interim CEO for the last year.

Bloss brings over four decades of well-rounded experience from a lifetime from the hospitality space to the cannabis industry, having served in pertinent senior leadership roles of nationally known hotel companies and franchisors before founding what became Vantage Hospitality Group Inc. in 1996.

"I am thrilled to continue my journey with MJ Holdings, taking what I've learned in the hospitality and entertainment industry, combined with my personal cannabis and health and wellness experience and applying this knowledge and experience in my leadership role with MJ," Bloss said in a statement. "I am so grateful for the opportunity."

In September, MJ Holdings' stock began trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "MJNE."

Veritas Fine Cannabis Names Elizabeth Lee As Its First Environmental Health and Safety Manager

Veritas Fine Cannabis, Colorado's original craft cannabis, announced the company's new position of environmental health and safety manager recently, promoting packaging lead Elizabeth Lee into the key role.

Lee will oversee the company's initiatives to advance sustainability at her new position, including energy conservation and packaging, two notorious problem areas for the global cannabis industry.

"Veritas has championed sustainability since inception, and we are very eager to leverage this new role and Elizabeth's background to elevate this commitment to new proportions," Mike Leibowitz, CEO of Veritas Fine Cannabis said. "We started 'Veritas Talks' last summer, where employees have a platform to spark conversations about how we can progress as a company."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash