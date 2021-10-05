This Cannabis Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry And Aurora
Investors who added GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) to their portfolio five years ago are definitely living the high life.
Since October 2016, GrowGeneration stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular names in retail trading: GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) and Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB).
GrowGeneration owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the U.S. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, lighting and hydroponics products.
GrowGeneration also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens and plant-based medicines.
As of Sept. 15, 2021, GrowGeneration operated a chain of 62 stores.
Here's how the returns break down from July to present:
- Aurora Cannabis is down from $20.17 to $7.04 for a return of -65.10%
- AMC is up from $32.24 to $36.77 for a return of 14.05%
- BlackBerry is up from $7.86 to $9.60 for a return of 22.14%
- GameStop is up from $26.68 to $171.36 for a return of 542.28%
- And finally, GrowGeneration is up from $2.30 a share to $23.18 for a return of 907.83%
