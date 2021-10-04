Jay-Z's The Parent Co. To Acquire California Retail And Delivery Operator

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, is acquiring Coastal Holding Company, LLC, a California retail dispensary and delivery operator.

Deal Details

Based in San Jose, the company said Monday that it is purchasing 100% of the equity of Coastal for $16.2 million in cash with contingent consideration of up to $40 million in equity of The Parent Company upon completion of milestone events and a $9 million option to acquire the remaining equity of a southern California dispensary that Coastal currently holds a minority interest in.

The transaction, which is pending regulatory approvals, including approval of the NEO Exchange, is expected to close in 2022.

What It Means For The Parent Company

The acquisition will boost the company's current California retail store and delivery depot footprints to eleven and six, respectively.

Coastal is the second-largest operating retail dispensary and delivery hub in the Golden State, with an expanded reach to over 80% of its population. Currently, it operates five of six retail licensed locations in Santa Barbara, Pasadena, West Los Angeles, Stockton and Vallejo as well as two delivery depots in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

"With strategically positioned locations in high-traffic, densely populated regions, Coastal enables us to significantly increase our reach to a broader potential audience of consumers with both in-person retail and delivery options," Troy Datcher, CEO of The Parent Company explained. "In just over four months, we have more than tripled our operating retail stores in California."

What's Next?

Datcher said that the company is poised to bolster its reach in California and introduce Coastal's customers to The Parent Company's convenient in-store, delivery and mobile app shopping options and its full suite of high-quality brands.

In July, the company launched its shoppable app for iPhone users on the heels of Eaze's introduction of the "first-of-its-kind shoppable" app available through the App Store.

"As we continue to extend our reach in California, our focus remains on providing our customers with the exceptional product selection and retail experiences they have come to expect from us," Datcher added.

The Parent Company simultaneously revealed that it has wrapped up the first tranche of the previously announced acquisition of Calma dispensary, located in West Hollywood, with the acquisition of 85% of Calma's equity securities.

In June, the company said it plans to compensate the acquisition with $11.5 million, consisting of $8.5 million in cash and $3 million in its equity. The acquisition of the remainder of Calma's 15% equity is expected to occur in 2022.

Price Action

The Parent Company traded 0.31% higher at $3.2 per share after the market close on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels