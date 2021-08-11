fbpx

byJavier Hasse
August 11, 2021 1:09 pm
Professional Fighters League (PFL) Picks Cannabis Company Columbia Care As Official CBD Partner

Columbia Care Inc (OTC CCHWF), one of the United States’ largest multi-state operators in the medicinal and recreational cannabis space, has announced a long-term partnership with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to drive the league’s Athlete Wellness and Performance Program and to advise on CBD.

Kicking off during a busy time for MMA, the PFL will host events in August. Columbia Care's team will work in tandem to ensure that the athletes are privy to traditional medicine alternatives and high-quality CBD products.

The partnership is meant to break stigmas and build a better understanding of the opportunities and properties that cannabis products can bring to those in the industry, Columbia Care management explained.

“As sports and cannabis continue to converge, Columbia Care is extremely excited to join the movement. The opportunity CBD products present for athletes everywhere and in the Professional Fighting League is unprecedented. Recognizing this and challenging traditional medicine is a first step in finding better health solutions in sports,” Jesse Channon, chief growth officer at Columbia Care, told Benzinga. “We’re working with the league to spread knowledge and awareness and ultimately provide access to the country’s highest quality CBD products. Promoting health, wellness and access is at the core of Columbia Care’s mission and we can’t wait to begin our next chapter in a long-term engagement with this elite organization.”

Columbia Care will also be a presenting sponsor of the PFL Challenger Series.

Photo: Derrick Treadwell on Unsplash

