If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Altria, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Sundial Or Tilray?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on a group of the most commonly held cannabis stocks:

If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on:

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL): 24.8%

(NASDAQ:SNDL): 24.8% Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC): 11.1%

(NASDAQ:CGC): 11.1% Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO): 15.3%

(NYSE:MO): 15.3% Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB): 12.4%

(NASDAQ:ACB): 12.4% Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY): 36.4%

Traders and investors told us they would invest in Tilray. Shares of the Toronto, Canada-based cannabis company are trading sharply higher after reporting second-quarter earnings.

Tilray reported quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share, which is a 146% percent increase over losses of a loss of 39 cents per share from the same period last year. The company also reported $142.24 million in sales this quarter, which represents a 25% percent increase over sales of $113.54 million in the same period last year.

About 25% of respondents said they’d invest in Sundial Growers. The Calgary, Canada-based cannabis producer and marketer has, like many small- and mid-cap cannabis stocks, been a favorite pick among retail investors in 2021.

Respondents viewed Altria and Aurora Cannabis with less enthusiasm.

Altria shares are trading 17% higher year-to-date at $47.79. Aurora Cannabis shares are trading down 28% year-to-date at $6.84.

Canopy Growth received 11.1% of support. The stock is trading well off its 52-week high of $56.50, at $18.37.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in July 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 2,000 adults.