Cannabis Movers & Shakers: AWH, Neptune, Keef Brands, Canopy Growth, Cresco

Cannabis Co Ascend Wellness Holdings Taps Former Ford Exec Joe Hinrichs To Its Board

Vertically integrated multi-state operator Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) has tapped Joe Hinrichs to its board of directors.

Hinrichs is a former president of automotive at Ford Motor Company, where he spent 19 years in several different leadership positions.

He also worked for General Motors for over a decade and the Chicago-based private investment group Ryan Enterprises Group, where he was a partner and senior vice president.

“Adding a distinguished leader of a Fortune 500 company to our Board represents a milestone for Ascend and the industry,” Abner Kurtin, AWH founder and CEO, said Tuesday.

The New York-based company also reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, revealing a 21.8% sequential increase in revenue.

John Moretz Resigns As A Director Of Neptune

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) announced Monday that Richard Schottenfeld opted to step down as director.

John Moretz, the board's chairman at the Laval, Quebec-based company, thanked Schottenfeld for his contributions.

"Rick has been an invaluable resource to the Company during his tenure," Morez added.

Keef Brands Appoints Travis Tharp As CEO

Cannabis beverage brand Keef Brands has named Travis Tharp its new CEO.

Upon joining the Denver-based company, Tharp served as a chief operating officer before getting promoted to president two years later.

Last year, Tharp oversaw Keef Brands' largest year-over-year growth of beverage market share.

In December, the manufacturer of cannabis-infused beverages acquired an equity position in BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) (OTC:BVNNF).

Erik Knutson, co-founder and former CEO of the company, agreed to remain on the board of directors.

"In my new role as CEO, I will work to accelerate the progress we've made in the beverage category and lead expansion into new states while continuing to amplify Keef Brands' presence in our long-time markets," Tharp said Thursday.

Martha Stewart To Serve As Canopy Growth's Official Strategic Advisor

Household guru Martha Stewart has agreed to serve as Canopy Growth Corporation's (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) official strategic advisor.

The new collaboration builds on Stewart's prior involvement with the Canadian cannabis giant.

Over the last couple of years, Stewart launched her product line of hemp-derived wellness supplements, as well as holiday-inspired gummies line and a collection of CBD treats for pets, all in partnership with Canopy Growth and other affiliates, including Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG), Marquee Brands, and the "Domestic Diva."

"Deepening my relationship with the business is a natural fit given our aligned dedication and passion for bringing consumers innovative and quality CBD products, and I'm thrilled to share the benefits of CBD with consumers all over the country," Stewart said Thursday.

Cresco Taps Sidney Dillard To Board Of Directors

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) has welcomed Sidney Dillard to its board of directors.

Dillard is a seasoned finance expert with more than three decades of experience in advising capital solutions to Fortune 500 corporations as well as middle-market companies.

Currently, Dillard serves as partner and head of corporate investment banking at Loop Capital Markets.

“We are absolutely delighted that Sidney will be bringing both her financing expertise and her deep insights about inclusion and community to our board and our company, which will enable us to further expand our industry-leading role in social impact and the effect it has on generating shareholder value,” Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of the Chicago-based company, said Friday.

