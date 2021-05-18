Cannabis Movers & Shakers: PharmaCielo, BC Craft Supply, The Alkaline Water, TILT, Aurora

PharmaCielo To Appoint Bill Petron To Chair Board Of Directors

Medical cannabis company PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV:PCLO) (OTCQX:PCLOF) has chosen Bill Petron to stand for election as a nominee to the board of directors.

Prior to this, Petron co-led Alternative Medical Enterprises LLC through the merger with Verano Holdings LLC.

Following his election at the company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders, scheduled for June 10, Petron will serve as chairman of the board, replacing Simon Langelier.

"I very much look forward to working with the rest of the very qualified board and management team to scale the PharmaCielo platform while building lasting value for shareholders," Petron said last Thursday.

BC Craft Supply Taps Dr. Brigitte Simons To Board Of Directors

Cannabis craft company BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (CSE:CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE: ZZD1) has welcomed Dr. Brigitte Simons to its board of directors.

Simons is a quality and regulatory compliance professional focusing on cannabis product development, with a degree in analytical sciences.

Currently, she serves as a chief operating officer at Ontario-based Safari Flower Co. She is also the co-chair and director of the Canadian C45 Quality Association.

Simons' appointment comes on the heels of Thomas English’s stepping down as a board member.

“The strategy of BC Craft Supply builds upon my core values which enable better access to medicinal cannabis varieties while recognizing the virtues of small business craft growers who, quite simply, have done it best for the last decades before legalization,” Simons said last Thursday.

Alkaline Water Welcomes Shaquille O’Neal As Equity Partner, Advisory Board Member And Brand Ambassador

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) (CSE:WTER), a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters and CBD-infused products, announced Thursday that basketball Hall of Famer and entertainment icon Shaquille O’Neal is joining its team as an equity partner.

In addition, O’Neal also agreed to join the company’s board of advisors and serve as a marquee brand ambassador for Alkaline88, which focuses on producing natural, healthful beverages, CBD topicals, and CBD ingestibles.

“Alkaline88 is an innovative product in the water category, and I am so excited to partner with the Alkaline Water Company to help raise their game to new heights,” O’Neal commented.

TILT’s President Gary Santo To Serve As CEO, Mark Scatterday To Chair The Board

Cannabis company TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) said Friday that President Gary Santo will be appointed as its new CEO.

Mark Scatterday, who currently helms the Phoenix-based company, agreed to continue to serve as chairman of the board and special advisor to TILT’s research and development team.

Santo has served as the company’s president since October 2020. He has over 25 years of experience in leading teams within consumer credit, financial services, gaming and technology, higher education and specialty pharma.

“Since joining TILT last year, Gary has been an integral part of our leadership team as he brought a wealth of experience in both cannabis and other highly regulated sectors,” Scatterday said.

Aurora Shakes Up Its Management Ahead Of Debut On Nasdaq Global Select Market

Last week, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) announced a series of management changes as well as its latest earnings report, showing a 19.5% year-over-year and 17% sequential decline in revenue to CA$58.4 million ($48.1 million), in the third quarter of 2021.

The Canadian cannabis company appointed Ronald Funk, lead independent director and PG expert, to serve as chairman. He will succeed Michael Singer, who agreed to serve as a board member.

Aurora Cannabis also tapped Alex Miller to serve as executive vice president of the supply chain.

Lori Schick will join the company as executive vice president of human resources.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash