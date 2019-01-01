BC Craft Supply Co Ltd is a diversified life sciences company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include CRFT - a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada's cannabis market; Medcann Health Products - a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus providing access to both Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets; Feelwell Brands - a cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and AVA Pathways - a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.