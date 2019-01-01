QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/73.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
455.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.01
EPS
-1
Shares
2.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 11:46AM
BC Craft Supply Co Ltd is a diversified life sciences company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include CRFT - a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada's cannabis market; Medcann Health Products - a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus providing access to both Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets; Feelwell Brands - a cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and AVA Pathways - a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BC Craft Supply Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BC Craft Supply (CRFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BC Craft Supply (OTCPK: CRFTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BC Craft Supply's (CRFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BC Craft Supply.

Q

What is the target price for BC Craft Supply (CRFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BC Craft Supply

Q

Current Stock Price for BC Craft Supply (CRFTF)?

A

The stock price for BC Craft Supply (OTCPK: CRFTF) is $0.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BC Craft Supply (CRFTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BC Craft Supply.

Q

When is BC Craft Supply (OTCPK:CRFTF) reporting earnings?

A

BC Craft Supply does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BC Craft Supply (CRFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BC Craft Supply.

Q

What sector and industry does BC Craft Supply (CRFTF) operate in?

A

BC Craft Supply is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.