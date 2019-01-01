|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BC Craft Supply (OTCPK: CRFTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BC Craft Supply.
There is no analysis for BC Craft Supply
The stock price for BC Craft Supply (OTCPK: CRFTF) is $0.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BC Craft Supply.
BC Craft Supply does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BC Craft Supply.
BC Craft Supply is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.