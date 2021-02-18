Here's Why Twilio, Walmart, Tilray, Aphria Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s why shares of Twilio, Walmart, Tilray and Aphria are moving.

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Twilio provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally.

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Walmart engages in retail and wholesale operations via their Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. Walmart’s revenue is driven by their 11,500 global stores under 56 banners and e-commerce.

Shares of Aphria Inc (NASDAQ:APHA) are trading higher in sympathy with Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Last month, our team reported Aphria and Tilray announced a merger to create the largest enterprise in the industry by revenue.

Tilray and Aphria engage in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis.

The companies offer their products to patients, physicians, pharmacies, governments, and hospitals; and for researchers for commercial purposes, as well as compassionate access and clinical research applications.

