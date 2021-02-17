Market Overview

Tilray Reports 26% Revenue Spike For 2020, Plans To Close Aphria Deal In Q2
Anthony Noto , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 5:24pm   Comments
Cannabis giant Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) saw revenue climb to $210.5 million in 2020. That's a 26% spike compared to what the Nanaimo, Canada-based company reported for 2019.

In Tilray's earnings report published Wednesday afternoon, CEO Brendan Kennedy credited the growth to international medical sales and Canadian adult-use sales, up 191% and 49%, respectively, throughout the fourth quarter.

Tilray also reduced costs by about $57 million compared to the same three-month period in 2019.

"As a result, we now operate with a more focused, efficient and competitive cost structure," he said in a prepared statement. 

Related: Exclusive: Aphria, Tilray CEOs Discuss Merger, Hiring And 'No Massive Layoffs'

Q4 Breakdown: Tilray is currently in the midst of closing a merger with fellow Canadian cannabis company Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA). The deal should wrap in the second quarter of 2021. 

In addition, the company reported:

  • A total revenue increase of $56.6 million — up 20.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
  • A cannabis segment revenue increase of 46% to $41.2 million
  • A net loss of $3 million (it lost $219.8 million for the same period in 2019)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million
  • Some $261.3 million in cash as of Feb. 16

A 'New' Tilray: Kennedy cited an "increasingly-favorable political environment," as well as the pending transaction with Leamington, Ontario-based Aphria, for positioning Tilray for growth.

"Finally, and as previously stated, the ‘new’ Tilray will achieve over C$100 million in anticipated pre-tax synergies," he added, touting "significant value for stockholders.”

See also: How to Buy Tilray (TLRY) Stock

In addition, the company highlighted its cross-border expansion efforts — namely in Portugal and Spain. Those recent moves allowed Tilray to make its brand of medical cannabis available in 17 countries.

Tilray's stock closed at $31.51 and traded up 10% in after-hours trading.

Courtesy image

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

