Walmart: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2.80% year over year to $1.39, which missed the estimate of $1.50.

Revenue of $152,079,000,000 higher by 7.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $148,470,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Walmart hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/events/fy2021-q4-earnings-release

Technicals

52-week high: $153.66

52-week low: $102.00

Price action over last quarter: down 1.94%

Company Overview

America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operates over 11,500 stores under 56 banners, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items. Its home market accounted for 77% of sales in fiscal 2020, with Mexico and Central America (6%), the United Kingdom (6%), and Canada (4%) its largest external markets. In the United States, around 56% of sales come from grocery, 34% from general merchandise, and 10% from health and wellness items. The company operates several e-commerce properties apart from its eponymous site, including Flipkart and shoes.com (it also owns a roughly 10% stake in Chinese online retailer JD.com). Combined, e-commerce accounted for about 7% of fiscal 2020 sales.