Cannabis Movers & Shakers: CB1 Capital, Copperstate Farms, The Ideation Lab, HERBL, Pure Harvest

byJelena Martinovic
February 5, 2021 8:41 am
Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry.

Copperstate Farms Appoints Siobahn Carragher As VP Of People

Cannabis company Copperstate Farms Management LLC has hired Siobahn Carragher to serve as Vice President of People.

Carragher, who will oversee over 600 team members of Arizona, Phoenix-based company, has over 15 years of experience in the human resources sector.

Previously she worked at Harvest Enterprises, Inc.

"Siobahn has worked in fast-paced, high-growth industries, and we are excited to have her join our management team, especially as we prepare to expand into an adult-use market," the company's CEO Pankaj Talwar said.

Carragher disclosed she is "thrilled" to join Copperstate Farms.

"I'm excited for the impact HR will have in reaching this goal and am proud to be part of a company that puts people first," said Carragher.

The company expanded and renovated its Snowflake-based greenhouse facility in June, ahead of appointing former 4Front Ventures Corp.'s (CSE:FFNT) (OTCQX:FFNTF) CFO, Brad Kotansky, to supervise its financial department.

Tom Grillea Joins HERBL As CRO

California cannabis distributor HERBL reported Tuesday that Tom Grillea opted to join them as the new Chief Revenue Officer.

Grillea has substantial knowledge and experience in sales and marketing for retail as well as manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce businesses.

Prior to this, he was Threshold Enterprises CEO, and spent some time serving at United Natural Foods Inc.

“Helping people have a better life is what this industry is about, and making someone feel better is why I’m in this industry,” Grillea stated. “This is an exciting, pivotal time in cannabis, and opportunities like my new role at HERBL are once in a lifetime."

In May, the company teamed up with Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) to exclusively distribute Select branded products in the Golden State.

The Ideation Lab Names Food And Beverage Expert Christopher Brown A Member Of Advisory Board

The Ideation Lab LLC has welcomed Christopher Brown to its ranks.

The Columbus, Ohio-based brand solutions incubator and accelerator focusing on hemp and CBD, opted to name Brown a member of its advisory board.

He brings vast experience in the distribution and supply chain industry. Currently, Brown runs a consulting company CB, LLC.

Ian James, the company’s founder, and CEO praised Brown’s “food and beverage distribution expertise,” highlighting that he is “joining The Ideation Lab at a time when we are putting tremendous focus on the growth of our food and beverage businesses.”

CB1 Capital Welcomes Dr. Jeffrey Chen To Its Advisory Board

Investment adviser CB1 Capital Management LLC has tapped Dr. Jeffrey Chen to serve on its advisory board.

Chen MD/MBA is a founder of CLA Cannabis Research Initiative. He previously served as a managing partner, co-founder, investor, and advisor to a number of companies focused on cannabis and hemp-related research and policy projects.

“We’re honored to have Dr. Chen join our advisory board as we further our commitment toward better understanding the science that will drive cannabis 3.0, or efficacy-driven solutions, as research opens in 2021 and beyond,” founding partner and CIO Todd Harrison stated.

Pure Harvest Acquires James Brown’s Patents And Applications To Boost Growth

Pure Harvest Corporate Group Inc. (OTCQB:PHCG) appointed James Brown, an inventor who has 48 issued patents to date, to its Advisory Board.

The move came on the heels of the company's acquiring Brown's four U.S. Patents and four U.S. Patent Applications. The company intends to utilize the obtained patents and applications in a wide range of industries, including agriculture, renewable energy, health and wellness, manufacturing, construction, and transportation.

“For the last year and a half, we have been pursuing these incredible patents and courting James Brown, who, in my estimation, is a true visionary and highly talented inventor,” Pure Harvest CEO Matthew Gregarek said.

