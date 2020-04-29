Benzinga Unveils 2020 Virtual Events Calendar

DETROIT, Apr. 29, 2020 -- Since the breakout of COVID-19, Benzinga has shifted its live events to a virtual platform in order to continue bringing important content to their constituents and keep the industry connected.

Benzinga held its first virtual events this past month: Benzinga Options Boot Camp & Virtual Deal Room.

The Benzinga Options Boot Camp featured a line-up of options trading experts who were willing to share their winning strategies with online viewers. At this new event, attendees learned how to crush trades and dominate the market from the comfort of their own home.

At the Virtual Deal Room, a cannabis investor-focused event, 5 cannabis companies were paired with investors looking to place capital. Being the first of many, this event provides a platform for emerging cannabis companies to share their mission and connect with investors.

The Best Is Still To Come

In the upcoming weeks, Benzinga will launch a new online event series called Cannabis Hour, while also transitioning the Cannabis Capital Conference, which was slated for Toronto in early June, to an online platform.

Cannabis Hour is a bi-weekly {online} show that will focus on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. Viewers will have a front-row seat with Benzinga’s hosts and various high-profile industry leaders as they discuss a range of topics related to the fast-changing world of cannabis.

The new Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference will continue to feature presentations from the top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space and is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. Past Cannabis Capital Conferences have included companies like Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT), Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), and iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTCQX: ITHUF), among many others.

2020 Event Calendar

May 7 - Cannabis Hour

May 21 - Cannabis Hour

May 15 - Virtual Deal Room

May 29 - Benzinga Boot Camp

June 1st - Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

June 4 - Cannabis Hour

June 18 - Cannabis Hour

June 19 - Benzinga Boot Camp

June 23 - Virtual Deal Room

July 2 - Cannabis Hour

July 16 - Cannabis Hour

July 17 - Benzinga Boot Camp

August 6 - Cannabis Hour

August 18th - Detroit Cannabis Capital Conference - Live pending CDC recommendations

August 20 - Cannabis Hour

August 21 - Benzinga Boot Camp

Sept. 3 - Cannabis Hour

Sept. 10 - Virtual Deal Room

Sept. 17 - Cannabis Hour

Sept. 18 - Benzinga Boot Camp

Sept. 29-30 - Chicago Cannabis Capital Conference - Live pending CDC recommendations

Oct. 1 - Cannabis Hour

Oct. 8 - Virtual Deal Room

Oct. 22 - Cannabis Hour

Oct. 23 - Benzinga Boot Camp

November 5 - Cannabis Hour

Nov. 10 - Benzinga’s Fintech Awards

Nov. 19 - Cannabis Hour

November 21 - Benzinga Boot Camp

Dec. 3 - Cannabis Hour

Dec. 17 - Cannabis Hour

Dec. 18 - Benzinga Boot Camp

