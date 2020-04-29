Benzinga Unveils 2020 Virtual Events Calendar
DETROIT, Apr. 29, 2020 -- Since the breakout of COVID-19, Benzinga has shifted its live events to a virtual platform in order to continue bringing important content to their constituents and keep the industry connected.
Benzinga held its first virtual events this past month: Benzinga Options Boot Camp & Virtual Deal Room.
The Benzinga Options Boot Camp featured a line-up of options trading experts who were willing to share their winning strategies with online viewers. At this new event, attendees learned how to crush trades and dominate the market from the comfort of their own home.
At the Virtual Deal Room, a cannabis investor-focused event, 5 cannabis companies were paired with investors looking to place capital. Being the first of many, this event provides a platform for emerging cannabis companies to share their mission and connect with investors.
The Best Is Still To Come
In the upcoming weeks, Benzinga will launch a new online event series called Cannabis Hour, while also transitioning the Cannabis Capital Conference, which was slated for Toronto in early June, to an online platform.
Cannabis Hour is a bi-weekly {online} show that will focus on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. Viewers will have a front-row seat with Benzinga’s hosts and various high-profile industry leaders as they discuss a range of topics related to the fast-changing world of cannabis.
The new Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference will continue to feature presentations from the top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space and is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. Past Cannabis Capital Conferences have included companies like Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT), Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), and iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTCQX: ITHUF), among many others.
2020 Event Calendar
May 7 - Cannabis Hour
May 21 - Cannabis Hour
May 15 - Virtual Deal Room
May 29 - Benzinga Boot Camp
June 1st - Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference
June 4 - Cannabis Hour
June 18 - Cannabis Hour
June 19 - Benzinga Boot Camp
June 23 - Virtual Deal Room
July 2 - Cannabis Hour
July 16 - Cannabis Hour
July 17 - Benzinga Boot Camp
August 6 - Cannabis Hour
August 18th - Detroit Cannabis Capital Conference - Live pending CDC recommendations
August 20 - Cannabis Hour
August 21 - Benzinga Boot Camp
Sept. 3 - Cannabis Hour
Sept. 10 - Virtual Deal Room
Sept. 17 - Cannabis Hour
Sept. 18 - Benzinga Boot Camp
Sept. 29-30 - Chicago Cannabis Capital Conference - Live pending CDC recommendations
Oct. 1 - Cannabis Hour
Oct. 8 - Virtual Deal Room
Oct. 22 - Cannabis Hour
Oct. 23 - Benzinga Boot Camp
November 5 - Cannabis Hour
Nov. 10 - Benzinga’s Fintech Awards
Nov. 19 - Cannabis Hour
November 21 - Benzinga Boot Camp
Dec. 3 - Cannabis Hour
Dec. 17 - Cannabis Hour
Dec. 18 - Benzinga Boot Camp
To learn more about Benzinga’s upcoming virtual events, click here.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Cannabis News Education Entrepreneurship Markets Tech Media Press Releases