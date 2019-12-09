Market Overview

Tress Capital Invests In Israeli Cannabis Incubator

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 6:04pm   Comments
The cannabis private equity firm Tress Capital said Monday that it's making a strategic investment in Israel-Cannabis, or iCAN. 

Tress, which has mostly made cannabis investments in North America, said the two companies are working on joint strategic initiatives with the aim of creating an "unmatched global canvas" of cannabis industry coverage and capabilities. 

The Israel-based cannabis incubator "has pushed into multiple continents outside of our North American base, and working together — as this deal further enables — strengthens each company’s global market positioning," Tress Capital partner Jonathan Eisenberg told Benzinga. 

The amount of Tress Capital's investment was not disclosed. 

CannaTech, an international cannabis summit, powers iCAN. 

Tress was the first global sponsor at CannaTech Tel Aviv six years ago, and the two companies have partnered every year since then, iCAN CEO Saul Kaye said in a statement. 

"Tress' robust portfolio of cannabis technology companies in North America, together with iCAN's strong IP and Israel-focused portfolio, will create synergies and drive expansion for our companies." 

Photo by Javier Hasse. 

Posted-In: iCan Israel-Cannabis Tress Capital

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

