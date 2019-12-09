Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Willow Industries Launches First Non-Extraction Cannabis Remediation Facility In US

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 4:55pm   Comments
Share:
Willow Industries Launches First Non-Extraction Cannabis Remediation Facility In US

Willow Industries, a company focused on cannabis decontamination, said Monday that it has opened the first non-extraction based cannabis remediation plant in the U.S. in Watsonville, California.

The WillowPure Processing Center will provide a cannabis cleaning process for any licensed growers in California to eliminate any type of mold and bacteria, the company said. The plant began operating Oct. 7, the company said. 

"We built the first cannabis remediation facility in California to support growers who are committed to addressing contamination issues in the industry," Willow Industries founder and CEO Jill Ellsworth said in a statement. 

"This facility will not only preserve the profits of more cultivators but also ensure safer products for consumers."

Willow's Process Mitigates Aspergillus 

The facility provides a solution for growers who have compromised crops, as well as a preventive step in the harvesting process, according to Willow Industries. 

California inspects for various serious microbial contaminants in cannabis, including strains of aspergillus, a pathogen that survives combustion and can give users with weak immune systems critical infections.

Aspergillus strains account for for the majority of pathogen batch failures. Willow Industries said its process effectively mitigates aspergillus and guarantees consumers safe use.

The cannabis decontamination is achieved via the use of an ozone-based cleaning process that preserves the medicinal benefits while significantly decreasing the number of microbials.

Strong Agronomy To Operate Facility 

"High-value central processing services are industry standard in the traditional food and agriculture supply chain. Willow's central processing services provide a critical health and safety solution for the rapidly evolving cannabis industry," Ephraim Lindenbaum, a Willow board member and managing director of Advance Ventures, said in a statement. 

Willow developed its facility in conjunction with Strong Agronomy, a cultivator and manufacturer that will manage daily operations and ensure quality standards, according to the company. 

Related Links: 

Holistic Industries Makes $20M Investment In Michigan 

Vanguard Scientific Launches Lease-To-Own Program For Cannabis Supercritical CO2 Extractions Systems

Posted-In: Willow IndustriesCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.04
0.295
+ 4.37%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.43
0.64
+ 3.81%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.98
0.13
+ 1.1%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$314.13
-0.7
- 0.22%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential

With a growing public acceptance of cannabis in society, there's a natural instinct to wonder about the possible health benefits and market potential of ... read more

New Cream Targets Brain's Cannabinoid Receptors Without Using THC Or CBD

Detroit doctors Jessica and Rachel Kado launched CB2++ Repair Cream, a patented product that provides inflammation and pain relief by targeting ... read more

Canopy Growth Appoints Constellation CFO As The Cannabis Company's New CEO

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Monday that David Klein has been hired as the company’s new CEO, effective Jan. 14, ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Chewy Stretches Higher After Q3 Sales Beat