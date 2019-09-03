Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of August 26th – September 1st, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Cannabis Short Report: The 10 Most Shorted Marijuana Stocks

These Heavily Shorted Pot Stocks Could Provide the Largest Gains in the Event of a Short Squeeze

Here is our list of the 10 most shorted cannabis stocks today. Our list is ranked from the lowest to highest short positions as a percentage of the company’s total shares outstanding.

Read full Cannabis Short Report article

9. 5 of the Most Cash-Rich Cannabis Stocks

In order for pot stocks to thrive over the long run, they’re going to need a healthy cash pile in the interim to offset aggressive spending and losses.

Based on their most recent quarterly reports, the following five marijuana stocks are among the most cash-rich in the industry.

Read full Cashed-Rich Cannabis Stocks article

8. Constellation Expects $54.8 Million in Quarterly Losses from Canopy Investment

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) expects to record a loss of about $54.8 million in its current quarter from its multi-billion-dollar investment in weed producer Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), the Corona brewer disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The brewer’s estimate comes after Canopy’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zekulin earlier this month told investors it needs another three to five years to turn in a profit.

Read full Constellation Brands article

7. Alberta Cannabis Retailer Four20 Bought by Tilray for $110 Million

B.C. cannabis producer Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) says it has signed a deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20 in an agreement valued at up to $110 million.

Calgary-based Four20 owns and operates six stores in Alberta: four in Calgary and one each in Brooks and Canmore. It has secured 16 additional store locations.

Read full Tilray article

6. What You’ll Want to Know About iAnthus Capital Holdings’ Q2 Results

Roller-coaster rides come with the territory when you invest in marijuana stocks. And a roller-coaster ride is exactly what iAnthus Capital (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF) has taken investors on so far this year. The cannabis stock soared nearly 50% earlier this year but is now down close to 40% year to date.

Quarterly updates give companies a chance to tell a new story and, hopefully, make investors happy. iAnthus reported its second-quarter results after the market closed on Monday. But while there was some good news, it probably wasn’t enough to send the stock on a big upswing. Here are the highlights from iAnthus’ Q2 update.

Read full iAnthus Earnings article

5. WeedMD Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $7.97 Million, Positive Net Income

WeedMD (TSXV: WMD) (OTCQX: WDDMF) reported revenues after the bell this evening, recording net revenues of $7.97 million for the period ended June 30, 2019, meeting preliminary revenue guidance provided by the company on August 7. Revenues also beat analyst estimates, with Haywood previously anticipating $5.7 million in earnings for the second quarter.

Total gross margin for the quarter came in at 45.90%, with the firm posting a gross margin of $3,663,089 before changes in fair value. With the adjustment, gross profit over the quarter grows to $19.19 million. Revenues grew by 139.21% on a quarter over quarter basis, while gross margin comparatively improved by 31.24%. WeedMD had posted net revenues of $3.33 million in the first quarter, with a gross margin of 14.66%.

Read full WeedMD Earnings article

4. Origin House Cannabis Revenues Rise, But Losses Mount

Marijuana company Origin House (CSE: OH) (OTCQX: ORHOF) posted revenue of 21.4 million Canadian dollars ($16 million) in the second quarter, a sixfold increase over the CA$3.5 million ($2.6 million) it reported for the same period a year ago.

But the Ottawa-based company’s losses totaled CA$34.9 million ($26.2 million) for the quarter ending June 30, compared with a profit of CA$9.3 million ($7 million) in the same three-month period of 2018.

Read full Origin House Earnings article

3. Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 Beats on Revenue, Misses on the Bottom Line

Green Thumb Industries (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) has reported Q2 fiscal 2019 results. Its $44.7 million in revenue was almost 230% higher on a year-over-year basis. On the bottom line, however, Green Thumb flipped to a loss of $22.2 million ($0.12 per share) from the year-ago profit of almost $393,000.

Although the revenue figure trounced the average analyst estimate of $36.4 million, expectations were for a net loss of only $0.04 per share.

Read full Green Thumb Earnings article

2. Cannabis Retailer Curaleaf Reports Revenue Miss, But Forecasts Revenue of More Than $1 Billion in 2020

In the wake of two acquisitions totaling nearly $2 billion, cannabis company Curaleaf (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue Tuesday, but forecast more than $1 billion in 2020 revenue.

The company reported a widening second-quarter net loss of $24.4 million, or 5 cents a share, versus $4.9 million, or a penny a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue rose to $48.5 million from $14.6 million in the year-ago period and $35.3 million in the prior quarter.

Read full Curaleaf Earnings article

1. The U.S. Government is Planning to Reschedule or Possibly Deschedule Cannabis + 7 Pot Stocks to Watch

The FDA is Set to Re-Open Public Comments to Seek Input on the Rescheduling of Cannabis.

This Could Be the First of Many Major Catalysts That Will Drive These U.S. Cannabis Stocks Higher.

Read full Cannabis Rescheduling article

