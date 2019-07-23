Jim Cramer Weighs In On Berkshire Hathaway, Range Resources, Zynerba And More
On Monday's “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer said he remains bearish on Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) saying natural gas is the weakest part of the petrol chain.
Cramer says although it's speculative, he is bullish on gene sequencing stock Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH).
He remains bullish on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE: BRK-B) and has been recommending the stock since the show began.
Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is a buy, says Cramer.
Cramer says to steer clear of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) and if you want to play cannabinoids, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is what he would buy.
