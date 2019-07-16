Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 16, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 2.14%, closing at $7.16.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 0.24%, closing at $6.30.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 1.11%, to close at $35.56.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 0.4%, to close at $14.94.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.52%, closing at $7.75.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.72%, closing at $128.34.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares gained 0.78%, closing at $2.83.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 2.53% to close at $4.06.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 8.36%, to close at $6.61.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 0.43%, closing at $44.41.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 17.58%, closing at $2.77.

Losers

  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 10.13%, to close at $2.75.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 0.85%, eventually closing at $166.24.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 0.4% to close at $5.03.
  • India Globalization Cap (NYSE: IGC) shares tumbled by 1.31%, eventually closing at $1.51.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 4.23% to close at $12.89.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 3.06% to close at $2.22, after annoucing a new lifestyle collaboration with The Tree Trunk Corporation.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 1.0%, to close at $15.85.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 6.05% to close at $4.19.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 3.23% to close at $13.49.

Related Stories:

'No Error To Correct': Why The High Court Turned Down Alpenglow Botanicals' 280E Petition

Canopy Rivers Reports Q4 Earnings

Meet The Cannabis Extracts Company Giving Farmers 70% Profit On Trim

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
United Airlines Reports Q2 Beat, Raised Guidance