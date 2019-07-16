Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 16, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 2.14%, closing at $7.16.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 0.24%, closing at $6.30.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 1.11%, to close at $35.56.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 0.4%, to close at $14.94.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.52%, closing at $7.75.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.72%, closing at $128.34.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares gained 0.78%, closing at $2.83.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 2.53% to close at $4.06.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 8.36%, to close at $6.61.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 0.43%, closing at $44.41.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 17.58%, closing at $2.77.
Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.
Losers
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 10.13%, to close at $2.75.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 0.85%, eventually closing at $166.24.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 0.4% to close at $5.03.
- India Globalization Cap (NYSE: IGC) shares tumbled by 1.31%, eventually closing at $1.51.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 4.23% to close at $12.89.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 3.06% to close at $2.22, after annoucing a new lifestyle collaboration with The Tree Trunk Corporation.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 1.0%, to close at $15.85.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 6.05% to close at $4.19.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 3.23% to close at $13.49.
Related Stories:
'No Error To Correct': Why The High Court Turned Down Alpenglow Botanicals' 280E Petition
Canopy Rivers Reports Q4 Earnings
Meet The Cannabis Extracts Company Giving Farmers 70% Profit On Trim
Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.