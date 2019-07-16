Tree Trunk Brand, MedMen Introduce New Accessories Collection In California

Luxury cannabis lifestyle brand The Tree Trunk Corporation announced Tuesday the start of its new accessories collection created in partnership with a renowned cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF). This newly created collection includes rolling trays and special storage solutions.

"It was my vision when Tree Trunk was first being developed to have MedMen as a retail partner," said Tree Trunk founder and CEO Philip Andrews. "I saw them, and still do, as the most prestigious and luxurious cannabis experience in America. It is an honor to be working with MedMen in this capacity alongside their impressive team.”

The Tree Trunk has been known for delivering attention to both the functional and aesthetic characteristics of its products. MedMen’s co-founder and CEO Adam Bierman explained that the idea of what it looks like to be cannabis enthusiast is shifting in line with the breaking of cannabis-related stigma.

"Today's consumers are looking for a more elevated experience, and this collaboration provides an opportunity to store our products in a stylish, sophisticated way,” he said.

The announced collection will be sold at MedMen stores in California.

MedMen's stock traded around $2.30 per share at time of publication.