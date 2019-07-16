Market Overview

Canopy Rivers Reports Q4 Earnings
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2019 8:06am   Comments
A venture capital investment company that seeks opportunities in the cannabis industry, Canopy Rivers (TSXV: RIV) (OTC:CNPOF) released its financial report for the fourth quarter and fiscal year on Tuesday.

The company disclosed a net loss of CA$1.83 million for the first three months ended March 31, and a net income of CA$14.59 million for the fiscal year ended March 31. It also reported a diluted loss per share of CA2 cents for the quarter and diluted earnings per share of CA11 cents for the fiscal year.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

The company’s total comprehensive income reached CA$20.59 million for the three-month period, and CA$43.48 million for the 12-month period.

“It was a year full of milestones and significant achievements for Canopy Rivers,” said Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers. “Anchored by our go public transaction and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, eight new investments, and landmark transactions for certain portfolio companies, we have strategically positioned ourselves as an accelerator of growth for companies that we believe are situated to be leaders in the cannabis industry.”

Canopy Rivers closed Monday's session higher by 2.44% at $2.35.

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
