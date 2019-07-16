A venture capital investment company that seeks opportunities in the cannabis industry, Canopy Rivers (TSXV: RIV) (OTC:CNPOF) released its financial report for the fourth quarter and fiscal year on Tuesday.

The company disclosed a net loss of CA$1.83 million for the first three months ended March 31, and a net income of CA$14.59 million for the fiscal year ended March 31. It also reported a diluted loss per share of CA2 cents for the quarter and diluted earnings per share of CA11 cents for the fiscal year.

The company’s total comprehensive income reached CA$20.59 million for the three-month period, and CA$43.48 million for the 12-month period.

“It was a year full of milestones and significant achievements for Canopy Rivers,” said Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers. “Anchored by our go public transaction and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, eight new investments, and landmark transactions for certain portfolio companies, we have strategically positioned ourselves as an accelerator of growth for companies that we believe are situated to be leaders in the cannabis industry.”

Canopy Rivers closed Monday's session higher by 2.44% at $2.35.