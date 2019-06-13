Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 13
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2019 4:20pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 1.1 percent to close at $6.22.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 2.49 percent to close at $100.91.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 2.17 percent, closing at $18.38.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 0.81 percent to close at $13.63.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.3 percent, closing at $7.57.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 4.48 percent to close at $5.01.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 2.29 percent to close at $41.86.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 4.33 percent to close at $16.36.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.31 percent to close at $14.02, amid signing a new distribution deal with Bloom Farms.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.55 percent, closing at $175.74.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled 9.15 percent to close at $5.86, although one analyst remains bullish on its future.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 3.28 percent to close at $2.0892.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 8.62 percent, closing at $2.65.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.68 percent to close at $40.70.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

With Legalization, Illinois Leaps Headlong Into The Industrial Hemp Market
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On TherapeuticsMD, Rite Aid And More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 11
'We're Trying To Be Smart About It': New Canopy Growth CFO Says Cannabis Company Eyeing Financing Options
Did Canada Blow Its Chance To Be The World Cannabis Leader?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pompeo's Response To Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks Sends Stocks Lower