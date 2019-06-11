Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 11
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
Gainers

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.02 percent, closing at $7.78.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 1.12 percent to close at $5.31.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.8 percent to close at $42.95 amid discussions of new financing options.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 2.42 percent to close at $16.97.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 3.9 percent to close at $94.58.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 6.1 percent to close at $2.15.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 3.7 percent, closing at $17.60.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 4.83 percent, closing at $2.76.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 6.14 percent to close at $40.49 following news of extraction volume increases.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

