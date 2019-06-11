Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 11
Gainers
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.06 percent to close at $15.02.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 2.20 percent, closing at $178.21.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 0.15 percent to close at $6.64.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) surged 16.58 percent to close at $13.50, following news of gaining a new patent for its cannabidiol treatments.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.02 percent, closing at $7.78.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 1.12 percent to close at $5.31.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.8 percent to close at $42.95 amid discussions of new financing options.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 2.42 percent to close at $16.97.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 3.9 percent to close at $94.58.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 6.1 percent to close at $2.15.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 3.7 percent, closing at $17.60.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 4.83 percent, closing at $2.76.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 6.14 percent to close at $40.49 following news of extraction volume increases.
