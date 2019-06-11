Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE), a company that focuses on treating rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders through cannabinoid therapies, said Tuesday it received a new U.S. patent for one of its cannabis-focused treatments.

Zynerba said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent No. 10,314,792, titled "Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder with Cannabidiol." The patent includes claims related to methods of treating autism through the administration of a synthetic cannabidiol.

Zynerba's patent will expire in 2038 and is part of the company's growing intellectual property portfolio that covers its cannabidiol product candidate, Zygel.

The announcement also follows a patent win titled "Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome with Cannabidiol," which includes claims related to treating Fragile X Syndrome through a purified cannabidiol.

Zynerba continues to enroll patients for an open-label Phase 2 BRIGHT study which studies the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Zygel. The study will consist of children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The company said it expects to report top-line data in the first half of 2020.

Zynerba's stock traded higher by 4.5 percent to $12.10 per share in Tuesday's pre-market session.

