Eaze Announces CBD Line For Athletes, Partnership With Celtics Legend Paul Pierce

U.S. cannabis delivery service Eaze is targeting athletes with its latest CBD products, and a celebrity partner has signed on for the effort.

What Happened

The company announced Tuesday that it will launch a line of CBD products geared toward athletes and other active individuals. The hemp-derived line of products will be available on the Eaze Wellness online CBD marketplace.

In addition to the new products, the company announced a partnership with retired Boston Celtics player Paul Pierce.

Eaze will serve as the exclusive destination for Pierce's Vesper vaporizer battery line and cartridge brand The Truth.

Why It Matters

The partnership represents another step in the integration of sports and the cannabis market.

Recent partnerships include golfer Bubba Watson joining cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) as a spokesman. The company made another splash by becoming the jersey sponsor for professional basketball league the BIG3.

Numerous other athletes have launched their own ventures in CBD and THC products.

Some include former NFL running back Ricky Williams, who once clashed with the National Football League over cannabis during his playing days; retired NFL legend Calvin Johnson; and NBA veteran Lamar Odom.

In May, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced a multiyear, multimillion-dollar partnership with Aurora Cannabis Inc., (NYSE: ACB). The partnership is focused on clinical research of athlete wellness and CBD.

