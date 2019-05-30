Heisman Healer Ricky Williams Talks Wellness In Detroit: 'Cannabis Can Help You Connect To Yourself'

Real Wellness, the cannabis company founded by Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back Ricky Williams, announced a $1.5-million fundraising goal at Benzinga's downtown Detroit headquarters Wednesday — along with a number of partnerships.

Real Wellness has partnered with sell-through experts Conduco Group and and is in negotiations with a couple of retailers. The company also aims to make its products available on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the next two months.

The company projects $3.9 million in revenue this year. Its product offerings like CBD-based tonics, vapes and salves target specific consumer conditions.

Life After The NFL

The company's story starts in, of all places, Australia. “After my second year in Miami, It was a rough year,” said Williams, who's the brand leader and vice president of product development at Real Wellness.

“We won 10 games [and] still didn’t make the playoffs. I got beat up a lot. I just was disillusioned with the whole ‘professional football player’ thing.”

Williams said he knew he needed a break, so he spun a globe in his son’s room — and his finger landed near Melbourne.

“And that trip changed my whole life. It’s the genesis of why I’m here talking about Real Wellness.”

@linneamiron & @Rickthelaureate shared w/us @Benzinga their passion in healing & helping people. You can see their dedication through their hardwork & in their products. Thank you so much for coming out & sharing your movement w/ us! #cannabiscommunity #herbalism #detroitcannabis pic.twitter.com/jBPFYN6h69 — BenzingaEvents (@BenzingaEvents) May 30, 2019

'Back To Homeostasis'

Williams' wife, Real Wellness CEO Linnea Miron, told the audience at Benzinga's Detroit headquarters how she began helping coworkers, friends and family who struggled with issues such as anxiety, sleeplessness and pain with cannabis products.

“None of these people wanted to get high. They wanted to get back to homeostasis, back to a state of real wellness."

Miron, who worked as an attorney prior to becoming the CEO of Real Wellness, said many people in her life have been affected by opioids and struggled with both physical and mental health.

What is now a company offering its products to the wider public has its beginnings in Williams' herbal solutions for friends, she said.

“The general public know Ricky in a limited way, as a football player, but our close friends know him as a healer, with one herb in particular.”

About That Herb

Williams has always been known as a cannabis user.

“When I left football there was a lot of controversy, and the story was ‘this guy would rather smoke weed than play football,’” he said. “That was partially true, but there was a deeper truth. I had this passion for helping people feel better.”

Williams and Miron started Real Wellness to sell cannabinoid products, often custom blended by herbalist Williams, with a goal of healing and wellness.

"Cannabis can help you connect to yourself," said Williams.

Related Links:

PTSD, Veterans And Suicide: Action Is Needed, And Cannabis May Help

Arizona Supreme Court Rules In Hash Case That Medical Cannabis Extracts Are Legal

Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick, left, Real Wellness CEO Linnea Miron, Heisman Trophy winner and Real Wellness brand leader Ricky Williams and Real Wellness COO Jeff Marinucci at Benzinga headquarters, May 30. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.