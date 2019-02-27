Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canopy Growth, Iqiyi, Dropbox And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2019 8:02am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that instead of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), he would buy Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC).

Cramer wants to speak with the CEO of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) before he makes the decision about the stock.

Chinese stocks moved 5 percent higher and Cramer doesn't want to double down on China. He is not a buyer of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ).

Cramer likes Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) a little bit better than Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI).

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a great company and it is going to come back, said Cramer. He is not backing away from the stock one bit.

