Tesla's Chinese Rival Geely Mulling US Market Debut In The Next 2-3 Years: Report

Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTC:GELYF) (OTC:GELHY) is reportedly mulling an entry into the U.S. market in the near future.

Debut In The Next 2-3 Years

Ash Sutcliffe, Geely's Head of Global Communications, spoke at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 and shared that the automaker could make "an announcement on that in the next 24-36 months," Autoline reported on Monday in a video on YouTube.

Geely didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Sutcliffe shared that the automaker's brands Zeekr and Lynk & Co. could potentially be entering the U.S. market in the next 2-3 years. Interestingly, Geely is a major shareholder in Swedish automaker Volvo, which owns Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) , and has a production facility in South Carolina. Chinese Automakers, due to tariffs on imports, have a hard time bringing their EVs into the U.S.

Tesla's Falling Sales, China Ramps Up Exports

The news comes as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has recorded consistent declines in sales across the globe, with the EV maker's sales falling in Europe by 12% in November. Tesla's Q4 deliveries were also below the market consensus, dropping 16% year-over-year as the company delivered 418,227.

On the other hand, Chinese exports grew over 87% as automakers exported over 199,836 vehicles in December out of the country. Automakers from China also reported a 63% growth in European exports, while Chinese EVs accounted for a record high 12.8% market share in Europe’s EV sector.

Tesla also lost the top EV maker crown as Chinese EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) , despite a drop in December sales, but overseas deliveries continued to be strong for the automaker.

