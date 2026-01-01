BYD Reports December Sales Dip, Overseas Deliveries Surge 133%

Chinese EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) has shared its latest sales figures for December, showcasing a strong overseas performance as it looks to bolster its European footprint.

Overseas Growth, Cumulative Sales Decline

The company sold over 420,398 units in December, an 18.34% YoY decline from its figures last year, according to data released by the company on Thursday. The figure also represents a 12.45 percent decline from last month's 480,186 units sold, which was also the highest monthly figure in 2025.

However, the company continued a strong overseas growth as the company sold over 133,172 units in December, a 133.01% YoY from December 2024. However, BYD's cumulative battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales were down 8.19% YoY in December to 190,712 units.

All in all, the Chinese EV giant sold over 4,602,436 New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), which include EVs, Hybrids and Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs), representing a 7.73 percent YoY increase, while BEVs accounted for 2,256,714 units, a 27.86% surge. The figure is in line with BYD’s revised annual sales target of 4.6 million units.

BYD's European Growth, Chinese Exports Surge

The company recorded an almost 222% surge in European sales in November as BYD looks to continue its expansion across the region, as well as introduce a Kei car in the market, pending regulatory approval from EU authorities for the E-Car class.

Chinese exports, too, grew over 87% as automakers exported over 199,836 vehicles in December out of the country. Automakers from China also reported a 63% growth in European exports, while Chinese EVs accounted for a record high 12.8% market share in Europe's EV sector.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com