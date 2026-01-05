Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster says the fourth-quarter deliveries report from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) showed signs of stability and market share gains and could position the company well for the future.

Munster on Q4 Deliveries

Tesla reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 418,227, down 16% year-over-year. The results, which missed Street estimates, came after a third quarter that saw record deliveries and strong consumer demand.

In a recent blog post, Munster said the 16% year-over-year decline for the quarter came after third-quarter deliveries were up 7% year-over-year. The market expert said the third quarter benefited from a pull-through in demand due to the expiration of the federal EV tax credit in the U.S. in September.

"Cutting through the noise around the timing of the tax credit expiration, I believe deliveries would have been down ~5% in both September and December, signaling stabilization that should allow investors to remain focused on autonomy," Munster said.

Munster estimates that around 55,000 units delivered in the third quarter likely would have happened in the fourth quarter or current first quarter.

Tesla reported year-over-year declines of around 13% for both the first and second quarters of the last fiscal year, Munster added.

Along with a potential stabilization of overall delivery figures for the third and fourth quarters, absent the tax credit impact, Munster believes Tesla has gained market share in the U.S.

"I believe these results indicate the first U.S. EV market share gains in a couple of years."

Munster said Tesla's market share for the EV market in the U.S. dropped to under 50% in recent years.

With an overall market decline of 35% for electric vehicles in October and November for the overall U.S. EV market, Munster said Tesla's 16% decline for the fourth quarter would indicate higher market share.

"For the first two months of the quarter, Cox (Automotive) reported Tesla market share of roughly a 65% share, up from under 50% in the September quarter."

Munster said the most recent Cox Automotive data excludes December, but Tesla's results likely indicate "a material improvement" for the company's EV market share in the U.S..

What's Next For Tesla?

Ahead of fourth-quarter deliveries, Munster estimated the company's total deliveries would be 415,000, while downplaying the importance of the figure in the company's current growth plans.

In past years, misses on the delivery number by Tesla led to big swings in the share price. With analysts and experts placing greater emphasis on Tesla’s AI and robotaxi segments than on deliveries, volatility could be minimized.

“Investors are likely to look past any December quarter delivery miss, as the results should suggest the auto business is beginning to stabilize," Munster said.

The market expert said Tesla shares have outperformed the Nasdaq over the last six months and since the company last reported vehicle deliveries on Oct. 2.

“Investors are increasingly optimistic that Tesla is one of the best investments in physical AI, driven by FSD, Robotaxi and Optimus."

Munster said Tesla currently trades at a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion, which could reflect a sum-of-the-parts premium relative to just the automotive business.

“I see that target closer to $4T than $1T,” Munster said when asking what Tesla should be valued at, given its leadership in physical AI.

Tesla Stock Price Action

Tesla stock is up 4.02% to $455.70 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $214.25 to $498.82. Tesla shares are down 0.5% year-to-date in 2026.

