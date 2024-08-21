Asia Mixed, European Markets Advance; Gold Stays Near All Time High While Dollar Gains - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Tuesday, August 20th, U.S. stock markets closed lower, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow all experiencing modest declines, breaking an eight-day winning streak. This downturn comes as investors take a cautious pause ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, where global central bank representatives will convene.
Among the 11 major sectors within the S&P 500, energy stocks experienced the steepest decline, while consumer staples were the top performers, gaining 0.5%.
Eli Lilly’s LLY shares rose 3.1% after its weight-loss drug Zepbound significantly reduced Type 2 diabetes risk. Palo Alto Networks PANW jumped 7.2% on strong fiscal 2025 forecasts, while Boeing fell 4.2% following an FAA directive for its 787 Dreamliner.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.15% and closed at 40,834.97. The S&P 500 ended the day lower by 0.20% at 5,597.12, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.33%, finishing the session at 17,816.94.
Asian Markets Today
- On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed lower by 0.35% at 37,969.50, led by losses in the Precision Instruments, Mining and Machinery sectors.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.16%, ending the day at 8,010.50, led by gains in the IT, Gold and Metals & Mining sectors.
- India’s Nifty 50 gained 0.16%, closing at 24,579.90, and the Nifty 500 closed higher by 0.40% at 23,150.15.
- China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.35%, ending the session at 2,856.58, and the Shenzhen CSI declined 0.33%, closing at 3,321.64.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the session lower by 0.69% at 17,391.01.
Eurozone at 06:15 AM ET
- The European STOXX 50 index gained 0.09%.
- Germany’s DAX rose 0.39%.
- France’s CAC was up 0.31%.
- U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.22%.
Commodities at 06:15 AM ET
- Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.56% at $73.54/bbl, and Brent was up 0.58% at $77.65 bbl.
- Natural Gas fell 0.68% to $2.183.
- Gold was trading lower by 0.27% at $2,543.65, Silver gained 0.33% to $29.617, and Copper rose 0.69% to $4.1870.
US Futures at 06:15 AM ET
Dow futures were up 0.07%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.05%.
Forex at 06:15 AM ET
The U.S. dollar index gained 0.08% to 101.52, the USD/JPY rose 0.58% to 146.07, and the USD/AUD rose 0.16% to 1.4844.
Photo by Pavel Bobrovskiy via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.