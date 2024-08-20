Why Alibaba, Nio, Baidu And Other Chinese Stocks Are Trading Lower In Premarket Today

In a recent development, major Chinese stocks including Alibaba Group Holdings BABA, NIO Inc. NIO, and Li Auto LI have seen a decline in premarket trading on Tuesday.
What Happened: In Tuesday’s premarket, Alibaba’s shares were trading 1.78% lower, while its rival JD.Com Inc. JD was trading 2.30% lower.
EV makers Li Auto and NIO Inc. experienced a drop of 2.05% and 0.74% respectively. Baidu Inc. BIDU, which is slated to announce its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, was trading 1.22% lower.
The downward trend in these stocks is a result of Chinese exchanges discontinuing the daily release of data related to foreign fund flows. This data served as a significant sentiment indicator for investors. The cessation, which started on Monday, has caused a surge in investor anxiety, thereby negatively impacting the performance of Chinese stocks.
See Also: Nvidia’s High-Tech AI Chips Reach Xi Jinping’s Military, Sidestepping US Trade Restrictions: Report
Even before this development, the year-to-date net flows were already negative, suggesting a retreat from China stocks. If this trend continues, it could lead to the first year of net outflows since 2016.
Why It Matters: The decision by China to halt the publication of real-time data comes at a time when the country is grappling with economic challenges. These include a struggling property sector and weak consumer sentiment. Recent economic data from the country showed an unexpected decrease in fixed-asset investment in the first half of the year.
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.