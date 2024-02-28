Philippine Senator Pushes Medical Cannabis Legalization, Canada's Weed Tax Reform, South Africa's New Law And More

Loading... Loading...

Philippine Senate Debates Bill To Legalize Medical Cannabis

The Philippines is taking its first steps towards a historic shift with Senate Bill 2573, seeking to legalize medical cannabis. Championed by Senator Robin Padilla and endorsed by a growing number of senators, the bill aims to establish a regulated framework for medical marijuana consumption, emphasizing stringent oversight and research purposes, according to The Star. However, the proposed legislation faces challenges and scrutiny over safety, regulation, and public health impacts, noted BNN.

The Philippine Medical Association (PMA) raised concerns about the potential harm of cannabis use, but advocates have criticized PMA’s stance as “inaccurate” and “unscientific,” arguing for the necessity of new legislation to facilitate medical marijuana use and research, reported Inquirer.

As the bill progresses to Senate plenary debates, its provisions for creating the Philippine Medical Cannabis Authority reflect a careful approach to integrating medical cannabis into healthcare, promising relief for patients with debilitating conditions, noted GMA News Online.

Canadian Parliamentary Committee Recommends Cannabis Tax Reform For Boosting Industry Competitiveness

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance in Canada recommended revising the cannabis tax structure to support the industry’s growth and competitiveness, according to Starcann. This initiative aims to adjust excise duties and explore tax models that could enhance the legal market’s position against the illicit market, thereby encouraging innovation and investment in the sector.

Additionally, the committee suggests a CA$50 million ($37 million) investment over five years for indigenous groups’ engagement in the Cannabis Act review. This move follows extensive consultations, including nearly 170 presentations and over 850 written briefs.

Mayor In Netherlands Urges Crack Down On Middle-Class Recreational Drug Use

The mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, wants stricter drug policies targeting middle-class drug use, arguing against a lax approach. Aboutaleb highlighted his concern about the normalization of recreational drug use, pointing to the tolerance of recreational use as one of the causes of the increase in corruption and violence, reported The Guardian.

South Africa Introduces New Cannabis Laws

South Africa’s new cannabis laws, now awaiting the President's final signature, allow adults to possess up to 600 grams of dried cannabis or equivalent products for personal use. However, selling and distributing cannabis remains illegal, with penalties for violation. BusinessTech reports details on these changes, aimed to address concerns over the criminalization of cannabis use and promote individual rights while maintaining restrictions on commercial activities and public safety.