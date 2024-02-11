Winter Escapes: If You're Beach Bound, Check Out Weed Updates For Bahamas, Philippines, Australia Shores

Loading... Loading...

As winter's chill tightens its grip on the Northern Hemisphere, sun-seekers planning a tropical retreat to the beaches of the Bahamas, Philippines and Australia should stay abreast of the latest updates on cannabis regulations to ensure a hassle-free getaway.

Health Experts Oppose Cannabis Legalization In Philippines

Health experts in the Philippines have voiced strong opposition against the legalization of cannabis, except for medicinal purposes sanctioned by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Philippine Medical Association (PMA) has raised concerns about the potential harm of cannabis use, especially among the youth and pregnant women, emphasizing the risks associated with dependency and the negative impact on brain development. Despite opposition, legislative steps are underway to legalize medical cannabis, with a bill allowing its medical use recently approved by House committees.

This proposed law, advocating for cannabis in pharmaceutical form with a prescription, aims to create a Medical Cannabis Office for regulation, highlighting strict controls to prevent abuse and ensure proper use for medical conditions.

Warning For Travelers: Bahamas Crack Down On Illicit Marijuana Trade

In a demonstration of international cooperation, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, in collaboration with the Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States, has successfully seized nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana and four individuals arrested.

Industrial Hemp Initiatives In Australia

Australia's coastal regions, known for their pristine beaches and fertile grounds are leading the charge in the burgeoning hemp industry. New South Wales has initiated a Hemp Industry Taskforce to develop the sector, focusing on value chain establishment and legislative barrier removal aligning with broader goals of economic and environmental sustainability.

Loading... Loading...

Despite the exclusion of hemp flower production for therapeutic purposes, Australia is actively accommodating diverse cannabis uses, including recreational, medicinal, and industrial applications.

Since legalizing cannabis cultivation for medicinal and scientific purposes in 2016 and allowing low-THC hemp food consumption in 2017, attitudes towards recreational use have shifted.

The Australian Capital Territory's 2019 decision to decriminalize personal cannabis possession and growth reflects changing public sentiment, though discrepancies persist between federal and state laws, fueling ongoing regulatory debates.

Benzinga Cannabis Conferences are coming to Los Angeles. Join the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight: California, and unlock the future of cannabis at the premier networking event in Culver City on February 22. Connect with top industry leaders, gain insider insights into the investment landscape, and shape the evolving markets in California and beyond. Don’t miss this chance to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry’s growth and innovation! Join now.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.